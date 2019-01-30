Texas de Brazil to open at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove

Long Island will get a taste of Texas de Brazil, with the international chain slated to open a branch soon at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

There are more than 50 of the churrascarias, or all-you-can-eat restaurants, that specialize in grilled meats. The closest Texas de Brazil currently is in Yonkers. The Dallas-based chain operates in seven countries and 17 states.

The branch at Smith Haven Mall will be situated near L.L. Bean and the U.S. Polo Association.

Churrasqueira Bairrada and Brasa Rodizio in Mineola, Churrascaria Carvalhos in Bellmore, and Luso in Smithtown are among the Long Island eateries for similar fare.

Texas de Brazil focuses on using Brazilian grilling over wood and charcoal and Texas meats. Servers present many of the meats at the table off long skewers .

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Typical at Texas de Brazil are herb-marinated pork loin, leg of lamb, filet mignon, braised beef ribs, Brazilian sausage, and picanha, or sirloin cap.

Salads including couscous, tabbouleh, hearts of palm, cipollini onions, and sliced tomatoes; and accompaniments such as sweet fried bananas, potatoes au gratin, jasmine rice and Brazilian cheese bread also are part of the meal.

Typically, the cost is about $45; $25 for salads only. For more information about locations and cuisine: texasdebrazil.com