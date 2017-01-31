Thai Taste closes in Massapequa Park

Thai Taste, the elegant, 11-year-old Thai restaurant on Park Boulevard in Massapequa Park, has closed. A sign posted on the door thanked its patrons “for the great memories.”

When she reviewed Thai Taste in 2005, Newsday’s Joan Reminick found “a place to make the small discomforts of the outside world recede. Surrounded by autumn colors, elegant tapestries and fine carvings, I am happy to concentrate on the flavors detonating in my mouth.”

Thai Taste’s owners also operate Thai Table in Rockville Centre (est. 2001) and that restaurant will honor any and all gift certificates issued by the Massapequa Park location.

Thai Table is at 88 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-678-0886, thaitablervc.com