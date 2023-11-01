Restaurants open and serving Thanksgiving dinner on Long Island 2023

Ah, Thanksgiving. While some relish every last turkey-feathered table setting saved for this very occasion, others recoil from the stress of cooking, planning, inviting, shopping, seating, serving (and sparring) with relatives, friends and friends who are family. Between figuring out who is allergic to yams, who gets hives from gluten, and who is newly vegan, the holiday can be a multiday circus.

For those who prefer to go out over Thanksgiving, here are the best restaurant Thanksgiving menus being offered on Nov. 23. Reservations are suggested. Here's to having someone else brine this year's bird.

NASSAU RESTAURANTS

BC Bistro

225 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park

This bistro, which serves a bit of everything from pasta to pizza to salads and steaks, is offering a Thanksgiving prix fixe menu for $64.95 a person from noon to 9 p.m. Starters include roasted beets with whipped goat cheese to butternut squash soup to burrata with roasted tomato and crostini. Mains range from requisite roast turkey with chestnut stuffing and giblet gravy to honey harissa flavored salmon with fingerling potatoes to a duck breast with sweet potato puree. Desserts include apple tarts and tres leche cake. More info: 516-502-2478, bcbistro.com

The Chef’s Table

12 Watkins Street, Lynbrook

For $45 a person, choose from a house or Caesar salad, or a butternut squash soup to start at this Lynbrook gem. For main course, cornbread stuffing comes with both roasted turkey and glazed ham. Pescatarians will prefer the salmon with tomato and cucumber relish and balsamic. Pumpkin pie and tiramisu serve as sweet finishes. An ala carte menu filled with Italian pastas, chicken Milanese, veal Parmagiana, flounder oreganata and kid’s selections will also be on offer beginning at 2 p.m. More info: 631-604-7515, thechefstable.us

Uncle Bacala’s

2370 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park

The four-course $54.95 prix fixe for the holidays at this boisterous Italian spot includes choice of soup (Italian sausage and bean, vegetable barley, or butternut squash), a fall salad with squash, craisins, pumpkin seeds and beets, and then a choice of turkey, pork porterhouse over mushroom saffron risotto, skirt steak or tilapia in lemon white wine sauce. Pumpkin cheesecake and carrot cake sit alongside tiramisu and mini cannolis for dessert. Walk-ins welcome, open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. More info: 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com

Small Batch

630 Old Country Rd., Garden City

The family-style holiday menu at Tom Colicchio’s Long Island outpost costs $79 a person for seatings from noon to 7 p.m. The table will enjoy three starters — a seasonal bread basket, arugula salad and roasted fall squash — and a choice of three main courses which include pan-seared Atlantic salmon, roasted Green Circle free-range turkey plus all the trimmings or smoked brisket ($10 supplement). Sausage, raisin and fennel stuffing accompany all plates, and family-style sides include fall vegetables, potato puree, cranberry sauce and gravy. A small selection of a la carte signature items also available. More info: 516-548-8162, smallbatchrestaurant.com

Plori Restaurant

307 Old Country Rd., Carle Place

Whether you like your Greek Thanksgiving dinner dine-in or take out, Plori's $55 prix fixe menu offers a choice of “Horiatiki,” a diced Greek village salad, made with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, feta or a “Prassini” salad with romaine, scallions, dill and cucumber. The main dish is turkey with all the sides including marshmallow topped sweet potato casserole and green beans almondine. Dessert? Fresh baked apple pie. Family takeout dinners serve 6, 9, or 12 people and start at $142. More info: 516-279-4762, ploriny.com

Thyme

8 Tower Place, Roslyn

Modern American Thyme will serve a three-course holiday prix fixe dinner for $96 1-8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day with starters including roasted butternut squash soup, a warm Brussels sprout and kale Caesar, and short rib ravioli. Entrees range from farm-raised roasted turkeys with stuffing, cinnamon sweet potatoes, haricot vert, and cranberry pecan chutney to a Long Island duck with caramelized pear and sautéed spinach to a pan-roasted halibut. Children’s items ($35 ages 10 and younger) include chicken fingers and mac ‘n cheese, in addition to turkey. Pecan and pumpkin pie, apple cobbler and chocolate tortes are available for dessert. More info: 516-625-2566, thymenewyork.com

Bryant & Cooper

2 Middle Neck Rd., Roslyn

Take a load off at one of the Island’s most well-known steakhouses for turkey day. In addition to the regular menu, diners can opt for a $70 holiday prix fixe of corn chowder, a garden salad, roast turkey with chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce, broccoli and candied sweet potatoes, as well as pumpkin pie or apple strudel, coffee or tea. More info: 516-627-7270, bryantandcoopersteakhouse.com

Milleridge Inn

585 N. Broadway, Jericho

With seatings offered every half-hour on Thanksgiving, this historic spot offers two eat-in options: a prix fixe sit-down menu noon-4 p.m. in the main dining room is $67.95 ($34.95 ages 2-12) with a choice of soup or salad, as well as turkey with all the fixings, stuffed chicken with mushroom sauce, Atlantic salmon or prime rib. The Cottage's buffet ($69.95 adults, $36.95 kids) includes carving stations for turkey, ham and prime rib, as well as chicken and fish entrees, traditional sides, salads and appetizers. Kid’s menu available, pies for dessert. More info: 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com

Ben’s Kosher Deli

59 Old Country Road, Carle Place, 140 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale, 7971 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury

The family-owned Ben’s Deli offers $34.99 Thanksgiving dine-in with roast turkey dinner that includes homemade soup and a soft drink, while the kid’s feast ($11.99) includes drink and dessert. Plates include turkey, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, peas and carrots. Seatings from noon to 6 p.m. More info: bensdeli.net

Palmer’s American Grille

123 Hempstead Tpke., Farmingdale

A limited menu of classics like pasta, broiled seafood, steaks and chops, joins a $49 prix fixe holiday menu highlighting butternut squash and cream of turkey soups, roasted turkey with sausage stuffing, and family-style sides like mashed potatoes, creamed peas and onions, honey glazed Brussels sprouts, and candied sweets. In addition to pumpkin and apple, there will be coconut custard. The kid’s menu ($25) comes with ice cream for dessert. Seatings begin at 1 p.m. More info: 516-420-0609, palmersamericangrille.com

Four

4 Spring St., Oyster Bay

If you’re looking for a fancy, creative and inspired take on Thanksgiving dinner, prepaid reservations for parties of one to six are available at Jesse Schenker’s upscale tasting venue. Comprised of Four's full Chef Counter menu, plus a few extra courses inspired by "tradition," the evening will be an 18-course culinary journey to the tune of $295 a person, so be prepared to settle in. Supplements such as fresh Italian white truffles and caviar will be on offer, as well as beverage pairings. More info: 516-624-2877, 4springstreet.com

SUFFOLK RESTAURANTS

Sandbar

55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor

Few Long Island towns beat Cold Spring Harbor for picturesque strolls against a palette of changing leaves. Sandbar ups the village ante with their Thanksgiving dinner specials for $85 a person, offered noon to 8 p.m. If you’re not partial to turkey, which is being served with all the usual suspects, choose from diver scallops in apricot sauce, a Berkshire pork chop with apple glaze, salmon in a riesling cream sauce, or a NY strip steak ($10 supplement). Appetizers include a butternut squash soup, shrimp cocktail, oysters, and tuna tartare. Forget the pie! A skillet baked chocolate chip cookie (served with vanilla milkshake) is our suggestion for dessert. More info: 631-498-6188, sandbarcoldspringharbor.getbento.com

Branzino’s Restaurant & Bar

315 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station

The restaurant perfectly positioned for post-meal shopping at the Walt Whitman Shops is offering a holiday menu for lunch and dinner all week, Nov. 22-26. Thanksgiving menu starters ($16-$21) include a beet and butternut squash salad, and crabmeat stuffed mushroom in a saffron cream sauce. Entrees ($31-$46) include shrimp and butternut squash ravioli in sage brown butter sauce and pan-seared halibut, offsetting a classic Thanksgiving plate piled high with turkey, sweet potato puree, green bean casserole, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. More info: 631-944-3141, branzinos.com

Birdie Bar and Robke’s

688 and 427 Ft. Salonga Rd., Northport

Northport’s clubby see-and-be-seen spot Birdie Bar will offer its regular menu — think loaded cheeseburgers, steaks and chops, pan seared salmon — in addition to Thanksgiving specials like oysters Rockefeller with a cheese, spinach, and herb breadcrumb blend ($20), as well as a roasted turkey breast ($52) with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and butternut squash. Pumpkin and pecan pies complete the meal. Sister restaurant Robke's will also be open with its regular menu — veal chop parm, rigatoni a la vodka, linguine chop (with shrimp and clams) — plus specials like Brussels sprouts oreganata, and a Thanksgiving turkey dinner ($33) with all the trimmings. Cash only. More info: 631-686-3713, birdiebarnpt.com; Robke's: 631-754-9663.

Snapper Inn

500 Shore Dr., Oakdale

With turkey carved tableside for parties of 8 or more, the Snapper Inn might be the most hospitable four-course Thanksgiving prix fixe. The $75 menu is vast, with eight offerings for each appetizer, entree and dessert. Two salads — Caesar or a simple garden salad — comprise the other course. Apps span bisques like seafood and butternut squash and clams from Italian baked to half-shell raw. Besides turkey with all the accouterments, there’s pistachio covered bass, pasta primavera and a filet mignon to anchor. Pies, fruit desserts and a kid’s menu are equally plentiful in choice. More info: 631-589-0248, thesnapperinn.com

Windows on the Lake

235 Lake Shore Rd., Ronkonkoma

The Thanksgiving lunch buffet noon-5 p.m. at this picturesque dining spot is vast and a favorite of locals who return year after year ($67 adults, $32 ages 3-10). With a Tuscan antipasto, a bevy of salads from pasta to Caprese, soups, cheeseboard and fruit selections, a carving station with turkey, honey glazed ham and a beef au poivre with mashed potatoes, there are plenty of celebratory options. Italian standards like penne ala vodka, seafood fra diavolo, eggplant rollatini, and sausage, peppers and onions await alongside. Not only will there be pie for dessert, but also Italian pastries and cookies. More info: 631-737-0088, windowsonthelake.com

Claudio’s Tavern and Grill

111 Main Street, Greenport

Who doesn’t love a buffet? Claudio’s second annual Thanksgiving comes with a water view and activities for kids — including an arts and crafts station — as well as a cider station with adult and child-friendly beverages. Menu includes kale and Caesar salads, roasted turkey breast, maple glazed ham, baked salmon, potatoes, winter vegetables, cornbread stuffing with chorizo, gravy and assorted pies for $75 ($35 ages 3-10). More info: 631-477-0627, claudios.com

North Fork Table and Inn

57225 Main Rd., Southold

If you find yourself on the East End, chef John Fraser's three-course Thanksgiving experience ($105) begins with a selection of canapés like crudités, bacon-wrapped dates and broiled little neck clams. First course options include citrus (orange, grapefruit) and chicories and Peconic fluke crudo. Main courses include Heritage turkey, Atlantic cod, dry-aged short rib or cauliflower steak. Traditional sides for the table like mashed potatoes, sourdough stuffing, and Brussels sprouts enhance the meal, while pumpkin or maple pecan pie finish it. More info: 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Southold Social

56125 Main Rd., Southold

Chef Francois Payard is whipping up a $75 three-course meal that starts with autumn arugula salad, mushroom soup with white truffle foam, butternut squash ravioli with sage and brown butter, or a baked baby pumpkin stuffed with squash. Continue onto grilled salmon with hen of the woods mushrooms or a traditional turkey dinner with white and dark meat, stuffing, sweet potato puree, carrots, Brussels, mushrooms and gravy. Warm chocolate soufflé, pumpkin cheesecake or twice-baked apple crisp available for dessert. Payard’s decadent pies ($36) — pumpkin pie with fennel pollen and orange blossom meringue, twice baked apple pie crumble, and pecan pie with bourbon and mascarpone — are also available for pre-order. Serving from 1 to 6:30 p.m. More info: 631-765-8888, southoldsocial.com

Lulu Kitchen and Bar

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor

The menu at Lulu Kitchen is centered around the restaurant’s wood-burning grill and local ingredients. On Thanksgiving, its $98 meal for two includes roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, chestnut-sunchoke stuffing, sweet potato soufflé, lemon Brussels sprouts and house gravy will be offered for two or more diners. A half-portion ($49) will be available for kids, alongside Lulu’s a la carte menu. Served noon-8 p.m.

More info: 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com