Panoramica cafe opens in Peconic with a futuristic vibe

Peconic’s newest cafe is ready for takeoff.

The trio behind Greenport’s Little Creek Oyster Farm's new home — Ian Wile, Travis Zurawski and Rosalie Rung — acquired the space on Peconic Lane and kicked off the new year by launching their latest venture, Panoramica.

"We were looking for a name that sounded like it was a place ... like it was a location in a different time on a different world," Zurawski said.

Business partner and owner Travis Zurawski and staff member Kerry McCrossen inside Panoramica in Peconic. Credit: Megan Schlow

Panoramica patrons may feel they've been transported onto a retro-futuristic spaceship as they drop in for lunch, accomplished not only by its name but in its menu (think: "now boarding" and "kryptonian" sandwiches) and interior design.

Find white-and-orange detailing on the ceiling and floors, two private work booth seats and a theremin sink in the bathroom. Zurawski describes the interior as "midcentury, space-age, Palm Springs futurism." It was designed by Greenport-based carpenter Ricky Saetta, who started building last spring, working 14-hour days to finish. It took almost a year of preparation to open the cafe on Jan. 1.

Panoramica, Peconic's newest cafe, transports patrons onto a retro-futuristic spaceship when they drop in for lunch. Credit: Megan Schlow

"It's not just an art piece that gets put up on a wall somewhere where only two people get to enjoy it," Saetta said. "These are public spaces that everybody gets to enjoy and I like [my projects] to be big and have interactive elements so it's a true experience, and now's the time where everybody gets to go and experience it, and it's just the best for me."

The on-brand menu has toast sandwiches such as the "now boarding" ($10) made of ricotta, strawberry, almond, mint and honey on toast. They have panini-style pressed sandwiches such as the "kryptonian" ($15), which includes roast beef, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar, black beans and crema. Get a caffeine fix with an espresso ($3), americano ($4) or hot tea ($4). Smoothies on the menu include the "o-rama" ($10), with avocado, spinach, banana and vanilla. There's also a "chip-o-matic" salad ($15) and parfaits ($10).

Panoramica, 2745 Peconic Lane, Peconic, visitpanoramica.com, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.