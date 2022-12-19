The Treatery opens in Jamesport

If “winging it” had a face, you’d see Christina Padrazo’s smiling portrait. The woman behind one of Suffolk’s sweet-treats trailers, The Treatery, has expanded to a brick-and-mortar location in Jamesport where she continues to dole out what has afforded her this expansion: cakesicles, chocolate chip cookies and Linzer tarts, among other confectionary and savory goods.

Padrazo, who launched her baking business as a side hustle in 2016 while working a corporate job, got her start by packaging her treats as favors and supplying them to Long Island catering halls. From there, she took on a less demanding day job in order to bake more and add dessert tables and wedding cakes to her repertoire. But, she knew once she was able to stand on her “own two feet with baking money,” she was going to turn her business into something even bigger.

Eventually she was able to purchase her first trailer, a 1964 Shasta Airflyte camper she named Stella. It arrived on Long Island from Texas in 2020. “Before it was on Long Island, we booked six weddings. I didn’t even know if it was going to come,” she says. With only a generator, oven and fridge, she hit the road. “I didn’t know anything,” she says, but was willing to figure things out.

Once those commitments were fulfilled, Padrazo turned her camper into a pale pink and white mobile dessert bar with a focus on nostalgia. “We like to use Nestle tollhouse chocolate chips because it reminds you of when you were a kid," she says."

But that trailer life wasn't easy. “It’s a grind and I will never not do it,” she says. “But I needed a home base.”

“This place, I saw it for rent and I whipped the car around and called the guy … I didn’t even have the money for it,” she says, but she was set on the Jamesport space, one that combines a rustic vibe with quirk and charm, and is spacious enough to grab one of The Treatery's signature cookies, grilled cheeses or doughlatos (a brioche doughnut stuffed with gelato) and take a seat.

Padrazo brings nostalgia into her storefront, too, via family recipes — lemon blueberry cakes include preserves from Aunt Pina; focaccia bread features pesto sauce by aunt “Sasa” Rose; the lemon ricotta cookies follow her grandma Teresa's recipe and her fig cookies follow Nonna Francesca's. This winter, she'll launch oversized meatball sliders smothered in sauce, a recipe her family has followed for years.

Beyond that, The Treatery brings in gelato from Gemelli, lobster chowder from Balo's Foods and rainbow cookies from NOFO Baker. The bake shop has a selection of housemade cookies dipped in Disset Chocolate and gets its pulled pork smoked at 1760 Homestead Farm. “One person can’t do it all. It’s like being a jack of all trades and a master at none. I want to go to the people that do it the best," she says about the items she brings in versus making in-house.

Drinkswise, there’s hot and cold brews, a full hot chocolate bar and juice.

The Treatery, 1564 Main Rd. in Jamesport; Open Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 631-779-2883; thetreateryli.com