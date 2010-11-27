$50 and under gifts for people 50 and over

The holiday season should be a joyous time, even in hard times. However, with the economy limping along, the heart may be full, but for many, the wallet may be depleted.

In addition to the suggestions in Newsday's annual Gift Guide, there are scads of inexpensive gifts that can brighten the holidays for both giver and receiver. A book of stamps for the senior who still uses snail mail or a gift card to a nearby supermarket that will help with food bills make thoughtful, practical presents.

Many seniors have given up driving, so prepaid rides from one of the many local taxi services can deliver holiday cheer throughout the year. Among those offering gift certificates are Ollie's Taxi (olliestaxi.com/GiftCertificates.html, serving Nassau and eastern Queens) and Lindy's Transportation (lindystaxi.com, serving Suffolk).You can also give the gift of personal enrichment, something local colleges make easy. For example, Nassau Community College's Lifelong Learning program (ncc.edu, click on Continuing Education, then Lifelong Learning) or Dowling College's Just for Seniors (dowling .edu/dowlinginstitute/seniors.shtm) have courses on art, literature, cooking and exercise, many for $50 or less.

Or you can simply give your time: Offers to help with house chores, shopping or a promise to drive someone to various appointments are always appreciated.

As for the gifts in our guide, all should help bring holiday cheer to those 50 and older. Some will help the receiver savor life, others literally may be life savers.

EASY TO SWALLOW

An inexpensive gift can sometimes make a big difference in quality of life. This handy device can crush a pill into a fine powder, perfect for anyone who has trouble swallowing tablets. If half a dose is needed, a built-in cutter can slice a pill in two. $6, Walgreens.



KEEPING ASPIRIN HANDY

Several studies have shown that chewing aspirin at the onset of a heart attack dramatically increases the survival rate. This portable aspirin dispenser can be put on your key ring and is more than a stocking stuffer - it may mean the difference between life and death. Under $5, CVS.



REALLY BIG SHOWS

On Feb. 9, 1964, 73 million Americans watched "Ed Sullivan" to see what the ruckus over four mop-topped Liverpool lads was about. The Beatles ultimately did the Sullivan show three more times, and this new DVD presents the entire broadcasts, including commercials. Make it authentic - don't fast forward. That means sitting through a magician doing card tricks and Tessie O'Shea belting out show tunes before hearing "I Want to Hold Your Hand." About $20, at Amazon.com and several area retailers.



STYLISHLY PRACTICAL

A medical ID bracelet is important for anyone with a chronic illness, but it may be especially crucial for someone with diabetes or a heart condition. Lauren's Hope (LaurensHope.com) offers a range of stylish choices; men's Stealth stainless steel bracelet, $40, and women's Tinsel with sterling silver beads and Swarovski crystals and pearls, $50.



RETRO ACCESSORY

Your gift recipient will channel her inner June Cleaver with a retro apron. Can you smell the baked goodies cooling on the windowsill? Several styles available, from $32 at ShabbyApple.com.



BACK ON THE FRONT BURNER

In 1960, a simple cookbook helped heat the simmering feminist movement to a boil. Peg Bracken's "The I Hate to Cook Book" was revolutionary, and this newly released and revised 50th anniversary edition lets cooks of both sexes prepare good meals fast and get on with their busy lives, $23.



CUE GRANDPA

They put safety labels on products, so why not put one on Gramps, too? $17, CSNStores.com.



THE BETTER TO SEE YOU WITH

To avoid sticker shock when the check comes, this credit-card- sized Wallet Magnifier has a light and can help your recipient read the menu's smaller print in the darkest restaurant, $8.

SeniorStore.com.



IT ALL ADDS UP

A caring gift for a person with vision problems, the Talking Desk Calculator has big buttons, a large display - and the calculations are spoken. The audio result can be customized to be spoken in words or as each digit is entered. $20,

SeniorEmporium.com.



CAPPING OFF A CAREER

For those who have quit their day jobs, this cap lets everyone know they've got some retiring to do, so back off with the chore list, $15, CafePress.com.



IF YOU LIKED IKE

Dig up the past with this 1950s time capsule. Loaded inside are several midcentury artifacts including nostalgic (and edible) candy such as Mike & Ike and Red Hots, a bag of marbles, a 1950s replica report card and a Slinky Jr. $40, Wellhaven.com.



KINDLE CARE

For readers who have traded in paper for pixels, a case for their Kindle makes a great gift. The case also doubles as a book stand, under $35 at Target.



STEP RIGHT UP

A brisk walk does a body good, and studies show older folks walk farther and longer when they use a pedometer. The Omron HJ-112 pedometer displays the number of steps taken, distance in miles walked and calories burned and is highly rated by customers at Amazon.com, where it sells for under $22. Other pedometer models available at several area retailers, including Modell's, Best Buy and Walmart.



WARM SPOT

If the senior on your list has achy joints - and four legs - the Pet-ZZZ-Pad Pet Heating Pad can keep Fido or Tabby warm and comfy even in a drafty house. The cushioned pad heats up to a soothing 102 degrees and shuts off automatically. Various sizes, $20-$40 at Petco.



HEAR YE! HEAR YE!

For your loved ones with hearing problems, an amplified phone may markedly improve their quality of life. This model from General Electric features both an adjustable amplified ringer and amplified earpiece. It is also hearing-aid compatible, $18 at Radio Shack.



PLAY IT AGAIN, SAMMY

For those who fondly remember the Rat Pack, it's not winter until Dean Martin sings "Let It Snow," and it's not Christmas until Frank Sinatra sings "The First Noel" and Sammy Davis Jr. sings "Jingle Bells." All these and more are in this new compilation of "Christmas With the Rat Pack." Under $12 at Target, Best Buy and other retailers where CDs are sold.



BALD IS BEAUTIFUL

Skin is definitely in, so for hip older gents who prefer the Mr. Clean look to a comb-over, consider the HeadBlade scalp razor. The triple-blade shaver is contoured to guide over the cranium and can create - in just a few passes - a Kojak for the 21st century, $13, HeadBlade.com.



BOUNCING BACK

Pink is for men of a certain age who remember the schoolyard glories of their youth, when the "Spalding High-Bounce Ball" was more commonly called the "Spaldeen." With a set of three, he can lose two in a sewer and still play stickball, or just enjoy the memories, $8. The ladies may recall having A-my-name-is-Alice marathons with these high bouncers, too. Flaghouse.com.



TURN FOR THE BETTER

Giving a gift to someone who has trouble getting out of a car? The Swivel Seat Cushion may help him or her depart the vehicle safely without adding strain to painful knees and hips, $50, Brookstone.com. Note: Local Brookstones don't stock the item, but the store will order it for you and you can pick it up there without paying shipping charges.



A REAL FIND

For the person who has everything but can't find it, here's a high-tech fix: Attach a Find One, Find All wireless device to easy-to-lose objects such as car keys and muted cell phones. Starter set includes two key fobs for $25. Add-on finders for wallets and eyeglasses sold separately.

FindOneFindAll.com.