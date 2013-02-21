AARP: Oscar gold with a touch of silver

The Academy Awards were born in 1929. One of the nominees at tomorrow's Oscars ceremony was born two years before that. French actress Emmanuelle Riva, who turns 86 Sunday, is nominated for best actress for her role in "Amour." She is the oldest nominee ever in that category. The oldest person nominated for an Oscar in an acting role was Gloria Stuart, 87 when she was up for best supporting actress for 1997's "Titanic."

While movies are a youth-obsessed medium, some during the past year offered a lot for older adults. Here are a few winners of AARP The Magazine's 2013 Best Films for the 50+ Audience.

Best Movie for Grownups "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel"

Best Actress 50+ Judi Dench for "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel"

Best Actor 50+ Denzel Washington, "Flight"

Best Director 50+ Steven Spielberg, "Lincoln"

Best Grownup Love Story Helen Mirren and Anthony Hopkins, "Hitchcock"