Study: Oregano a good salt substitute

If your doctor has told you to cut down on salt, spice up your food instead.

A small study published in the Journal of Clinical Hypertension last month found that using oregano instead of salt was an acceptable alternative for people with high blood pressure. Study group members (average age, 74) were first given bread baked with varying amounts of salt. The bread with the highest salt levels was preferred by 68 percent of the people with hypertension. But when seasonings such as oregano were substituted for salt, study participants said they preferred the seasoned bread, even though it had less salt.

The CDC says people 51 and older should limit their daily sodium intake to fewer than 1,500 milligrams a day. There are about 2,300 milligrams of sodium in a teaspoon of salt.