Tom Hanks' typewriters are on display at The Church in Sag Harbor

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks uses one of the more than 300 typewriters he owns every day. He has written a series of short stories about typewriters. He has appeared in a documentary about typewriters. And, he has developed an app that mimics the look, sound and feel of typing on one. If these machines are a sort of religion for Hanks, then he’s found an aptly named venue to display them in a new free-to-the-public exhibition: The Church in Sag Harbor, where “Some of Tom’s Typewriters” is on view through March 10.

Hanks handpicked 35 of his typewriters for the show at the former 19th century Methodist sanctuary. But don’t expect church mice to be quiet, especially not with the clack, clack, ding of two typewriters visitors can try out. “Some of Tom’s Typewriters” is showcased as part of an outlandish and whimsical display, with video and sound, designed by legendary, longtime Barneys New York creative director Simon Doonan.

While Hanks is not scheduled to appear at the exhibit, plans are in place for an audio guide of highlights and personal recollections to debut sometime during the run of the show, says Sheri L. Pasquarella, executive director of The Church.

WHY TYPEWRITERS?

Each year, The Church devotes an exhibition to material culture. Painter and sculptor Eric Fischl, who opened the venue in 2021 with his wife, artist April Gornik, got the idea for featuring the ribbon-and-roller machines after seeing Hanks in the 2016 documentary “California Typewriter.”

Fischl reached out to Hanks through a mutual friend, Pasquarella says.

Fischl asked Doonan to get involved during a tai chi class the two take together on Shelter Island, where Doonan lives with husband, interior designer Jonathan Adler.

WHAT’S ON VIEW

Among the oldest typewriters is an early 20th century folding black Corona. The newest is still being manufactured today: the Swintec, which is allowed to be used in prisons because of its see-through plastic case. The bestselling electric IBM Selectric is the same model seen in the cable TV series “Mad Men.” One of the most collectible is the Hermes 3000, used by writer and Northport resident Jack Kerouac from 1966 until his death in 1969. The most fetching is the red 1969 Olivetti Valentine, which Hanks has signed on the top plate. You’ll be able to read his name, but “he did tell us that he’s got terrible handwriting that has deteriorated over the years, as has many people’s over the years, so he even types shopping lists,” Doonan says.

WHAT ELSE YOU’LL SEE

Above a long table of Hanks’ pieces, there is a chandelier-like contraption hanging from the ceiling constructed of trash cans with crumpled-up paper. There and inside more overflowing bins on the floor, some discarded sheets contain the repeated typed line, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” an ode to the pivotal scene involving a typewriter in the 1980 horror film “The Shining.” A rolling montage of videos is being shown with the scene from the Stanley Kubrick movie as well as others. Running concurrently with “Some of Tom’s Typewriters” is the exhibition “Some Odes: Sam Messer with Paul Auster, Eleanor Gaver, Denis Johnson and Sharon Olds,” featuring Messer’s paintings and prints of typewriters.

FOR VIEWERS OF ALL AGES

“For people who started their careers and education before the home computer became really ubiquitous, there's a sense of nostalgia where the typewriter connects with so many memories,” Pasquarella says. “And then for newer generations of people, there's this excitement because it really is an obsolete machine.”

The Church has put out two typewriters lent by The East Hampton Star for visitors to try. Opening night, there was a line to use them, says East Hampton artist Monica Banks, who attended. “Everyone wanted to touch them,” including children, she says.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21, The Church will hold a so-called “Typewriter Hangout,” where participants can use the typewriters or bring their own, grab a coffee from the concession stand and make words on paper.