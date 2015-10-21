100 Nassau County students can learn manufacturing with help of Toyota USA $440G grant

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, with the Center for Science Teaching and Learning, the Long Island Forum for Technology and the Composite Prototyping Center, has announced plans to give 100 Nassau County young people the skills required by today's manufacturers and to help them find employment opportunities.

The learning center recently got a $440,000 grant from the Toyota USA Foundation to help private industry advance manufacturing skills.

"This new program will train students with hands-on manufacturing skills and assist program graduates with finding employment opportunities. This is great news for our youth, the American manufacturing industry and our local economy," Mangano said.

The program seeks 100 underemployed or unemployed candidates who have a high school diploma or GED, are 19 to 25 years old and are committed to keep up the training.

Companies committed to hiring graduates include Precipart, Nordan Composite Technologies, Curtiss Wright-Target Rock and Photonics Industries. Interested youth can call the learning center at 516-764-0045.

Michael Rouse, president of the Toyota USA Foundation, said in an earlier news release: "By helping students discover their interests in manufacturing careers now, we can cultivate their talents and passions to bolster this critical field for the future."

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning is a nonprofit organization operated by scientists, certified teachers, former school administrators, and skilled artists and craftsman. It is located at Tanglewood Preserve in Rockville Centre. Its three basic core sciences are biology, chemistry and physics.