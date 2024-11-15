AARP walking audit aims to make Long Island roads more pedestrian-safe

Long Island AARP volunteers are canvassing 11 Long Island communities as part of a statewide walkability audit to find the deadliest intersections for pedestrians and suggest street and sidewalk improvements.

The walking audit is needed to reduce the risk for pedestrians on Long Island and throughout New York, including vulnerable seniors or members with disabilities, AARP officials said.

"A walkable community is a much more livable community," said Bernard Macias, AARP senior associate director for Long Island. "We believe that all communities need to be safe for people of all ages. It doesn't matter if you're 8 or you're 80. We need livable communities."

The audit, which started Thursday in Massapequa, Mineola and Patchogue, continues through Nov. 22.

Last year, 66 pedestrians were struck and killed on Long Island, according to the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There were also 1,159 people injured by vehicles in Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2023, the committee found.

Long Island authorities have reported 34 pedestrian deaths so far this year, a Newsday analysis found.

"Older pedestrians are more likely to die from these injuries," Macias said.

AARP volunteers are canvassing eight additional communities on Long Island — in Babylon, Brookhaven, Glen Cove, Huntington, Islip, North Hempstead, Oyster Bay and Smithtown.

Volunteers are analyzing sidewalks, streets and crossing signals for pedestrian safety, including curb cuts and ramps for the visually impaired and wheelchairs.

Streets are checked for traffic lights, bicycle lanes, if they have crosswalks and if they provide enough time for a safe crossing.

Each element is graded to give a total safety score for each street.

On Thursday, volunteers met with the Nassau County Department of Aging at the Nassau County Legislature to review the intersection of Old Country Road and Franklin Avenue in Mineola.

They pointed out where the crosswalk could be painted to improve visibility for both drivers and pedestrians. They also identified a curb cut that did not have a ramp and posed risks for visually impaired pedestrians.

Elizabeth Bradford, 74, of Roosevelt, who has used a wheelchair and a walker since July, was among the volunteers Thursday. Bradford said she was well aware of the danger passing vehicles pose during walks near her home. She said she often doesn't have enough time to cross the street, adding that the sidewalks are uneven when she’s trying to use a walker.

"Now that I have a walker, the timing is horrible … only 20 seconds and you have to hustle across the street," Bradford said. "Cars don't care if you have a wheelchair or not. It’s very dangerous for seniors."

AARP is planning to do 100 walk audits statewide, and officials are also encouraging residents in other communities to fill out an audit form on any local street by going to its website, aarp.org/ny.