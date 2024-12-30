Islip: Development, apartments, deep sense of community draw buyers

THE SCOOP Though it's not actually a village, the hamlet of Islip has a village feel and a deep sense of community.

"It really is a lovely hamlet and there are some beautiful old homes," said Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter. "The neighborhoods are lovely — you don't have that development look."

As the seat of Islip Town government, Islip hamlet is the site of many town-wide events, including an annual winter holiday parade and market.

Upcoming developments include Islip Theater lofts: 23 apartments above a restaurant at the site of the former Islip Cinemas, five apartments above a new laundromat, which is pending approval and an ADA-compliant annex for Town Hall.

"There's a lot happening in the hamlet, but it has maintained that sense of downtown and charm," Carpenter said. "Having Town Hall there with the beautiful cupola lit at night, and the Christmas tree there and holiday lights abounding up and down the main street, it really is that Currier & Ives kind of place in the town."

The hamlet boasts Seatuck National Wildlife Refuge, Islip Beach, Brookwood Hall Park and boating and fishing along the Great South Bay, as well as easy access to Islip Art Museum, Fire Island and the 1,600-acre Heckscher State Park.

Many people like the quaintness of Islip, said Matthew Arnold of Netter Real Estate.

"It's kind of the center of the Island," Arnold said. "You're an hour in each direction: you can be in Manhattan or you can be in Montauk."

In 1692, attorney Andrew Gibb was granted a patent for 3,500 acres that would make up Islip hamlet, and become the commercial center and the seat of town government. Development came slowly until 1869, when the railroad arrived, and soon came summer tourists, hotels and estates for the wealthy, many attracted by the South Side Sportsman's Club. By the end of the 19th century, Islip was a bustling center of commerce, with shipyards and mills, and the nationally known Doxsee Clam Industry.

Over the years, many of the small fishermen's and clammers' cottages were knocked down or enlarged. Buyers today find mostly ranches, Capes, high ranches and Colonials, with prices starting at $500,000 and going up to nearly $5 million for a waterfront estate.

SALE PRICES Between Dec. 10, 2023, and Dec. 9, 2024, there were 139 home sales with a median sale price of $580,000, according to OneKey MLS. During that period a year earlier, there were 139 home sales with a median sale price of $516,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are five co-ops, priced between $199,990 and $269,999, on the market.

OTHER STATS

Population 17,284

Median age 43.7

Median home value $590,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from $378

School district, graduation rate Islip (92.6%)

Library Islip

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 2

Sources: 2022 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS via InfoSparks by ShowingTime; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

ON THE MARKET

$4.7 million

This waterfront estate boasts 5,000-square-feet of space, four bedrooms, plus four full two half-baths. It sports an open floor plan, wide plank wood floors, custom finishes, a barn-style family room with wooden rafters and a custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Situated on Champlin Creek, the 4.3-acre property includes 530 feet of waterfront and a boat lift, a large cedar deck, pool, hot tub and BBQ station, plus a detached seven-car garage. Taxes are $68,260. Nicholas Campasano and Jade Rodriguez, The Agency Northshore NY, 631-870-0753.

$2.299 million

Built in 1999, this 6,165-square-foot waterfront Colonial features four beds, 4½ baths, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, spacious eat-in-kitchen, loft area, full attic, second floor balcony, office and storage room. The 0.61-acre property includes 160 feet of Navy-style bulkhead and two boat lifts, an attached three-car garage and panoramic views of the Great South Bay. Taxes are $35,148. Carlie Mullin and Dorothy Ziccardi, Signature Premier Properties, 631-422-3100.

$1.249 million

This 3,000-square-foot new construction has four beds and 2½ baths. It features a spacious front porch, hardwood floors, intricate moldings, chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters and an unfinished basement. The ¼-acre property includes the original cottage with a half-bath, an attached one-car garage and two new driveways. Taxes, not yet assessed, are estimated at $11,000. Matthew Arnold and Kendra Stryska, Netter Real Estate, 631-661-5100.

RECENTLY CLOSED

$1.775 million

W. Bayberry Road

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 3

Built 1978

Lot size 1 acre

Taxes $28,620

+/- List price -$20,000

Days on market 43

$875,000

Willow Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1900

Lot size 0.27 acre

Taxes $11,829

+/- List price +$25,000

Days on market 406

$415,000

Lake Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1952

Lot size 0.46 acre

Taxes $10,890

+/- List price -$78,900

Days on market 79

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 25

Price range $105,000 to $4.7 million

Tax range $9,868 to $68,260