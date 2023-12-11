AG's office investigating death of Hempstead man struck by car driven by off-duty NYPD officer

The New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is investigating the death of a Hempstead man who was struck in Oceanside by a vehicle driven by an off-duty NYPD officer.

The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation is investigating the death of Adrian Wilburne, 53, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

State law requires OSI to review deaths that may have been caused by on-duty and off-duty police officers, corrections officers and other peace officers. If the review indicates the officer caused the death, OSI will conduct a full investigation.

Nassau police said Wilburne was crossing Merrick Road near Oceanside Road early Saturday when he was struck by a 2020 Honda Accord heading east. Nassau police did not initially identify the driver, who remained on the scene, as an off-duty NYPD officer.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wilburne suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:09 a.m. by a Nassau police medic, officials said.