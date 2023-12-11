AG's office investigating death of Hempstead man struck by car driven by off-duty NYPD officer
The New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is investigating the death of a Hempstead man who was struck in Oceanside by a vehicle driven by an off-duty NYPD officer.
The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation is investigating the death of Adrian Wilburne, 53, the agency said in a statement on Monday.
State law requires OSI to review deaths that may have been caused by on-duty and off-duty police officers, corrections officers and other peace officers. If the review indicates the officer caused the death, OSI will conduct a full investigation.
Nassau police said Wilburne was crossing Merrick Road near Oceanside Road early Saturday when he was struck by a 2020 Honda Accord heading east. Nassau police did not initially identify the driver, who remained on the scene, as an off-duty NYPD officer.
The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wilburne suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:09 a.m. by a Nassau police medic, officials said.
