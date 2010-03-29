As heavy rain falls, flood watch in effect on LI

It's already wet. And it will get wetter.



A flood advisory for Long Island is in effect until Tuesday afternoon, as heavy rain moves toward Long Island.



Suffolk County, where forecasters say as much as 3 to 5 inches of rain could fall, is under a flood watch.



In the flood advisory, issued by the National Weather Service at 6:27 a.m. Monday, forecasters warned that as much as one half-inch per hour is expected.



"Excessive runoff from this storm will cause flooding or urban areas," forecasters warned in the statement. Among the areas affected will be "highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots."



According to the flood watch, rain will be heavy at times Monday, then "another round of heavy rain" should continue into Monday night and into Tuesday morning before taping off Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.



"Rainfall of this magnitude, combined with nearly-saturated soils, poses a serious flood threat," forecasters warned. Significant river and small stream flooding is "likely," forecasters said, and motorists are being warned to avoid areas where water is covering the roadway.

LIPA reported on its Web site Monday morning 42 outages on Long Island, which included 26 in the Brookhaven area.

The LIRR is currently experiencing 15 to 20 minute delays into Penn Station due to a disabled Amtrak train in the East River Tunnel. Also, the 7:28 a.m. train from Cold Spring Harbor, due in Penn Station at 8:25 a.m., is canceled due to signal problems in the vicinity of Cold Spring Harbor. Customers will be accommodated by the 7:19 a.m. train from Huntington, due in Atlantic Avenue Terminal at 8:25 a.m. It will make all local stops.

Patrick Maloit, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said heavy rainfall Monday probably will break the 2003 record of 1.35 inches in Islip.



Winds from 15 to 22 mph are expected Monday, as well. Areas of fog are expected Monday night. Some areas could see gust in the 30 mph-range. A gale watch and a small craft advisory are also in effect for the South Shore.

With Jennifer Barrios