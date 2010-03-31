Broken rail delays service between Greenport, Ronkonkoma

A broken rail on the Long Island Rail Road tracks in Manorville delayed service Wednesday afternoon between Ronkonkoma and Greenport, a railroad spokesman said.

The track condition was reported at about noon. The railroad said the track would take about 20 minutes to repair. It was not immediately clear if the break was weather-related or if additional repairs were necessary.

The line is single-track in that area.

The break delayed the 11:42 a.m. train from Greenport, due to arrive in Ronkonkoma at 1:06 p.m.

Earlier, service on the Ronkonkoma branch had been suspended for about 2 1/2 hours through Deer Park because of a power outage, the railroad said.

Service was suspended in both directions just after 5 a.m. and wasn't restored until about 7:30 a.m., officials said.