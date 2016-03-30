Brookhaven to vote on $8M bond sale for new ambulance HQ

The Brookhaven Town board next week will consider approving an estimated $8 million bond resolution to finance the construction of a new headquarters for the Mastic Beach Ambulance Company.

Ambulance company officials say they have outgrown their facility on Whittier Drive, and years ago targeted a vacant grocery store on Neighborhood Road as a more suitable permanent home.

On Tuesday, Brookhaven Town and Mastic Beach officials demolished that empty building, inching toward the new construction.

“Every day they save lives and spend so much time away from home serving the community. They needed a new building, and this one will be a vast improvement over their former home,” Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said in a statement.

Ambulance companies are special districts governed by Brookhaven Town.

Mastic Beach Village Mayor Maura Spery said she hopes the building will spark more downtown development and the construction will provide more room for emergency services and volunteers. The building is also expected to offer meeting space for residents.

Council members on April 7 will vote on the bond resolution to finance the construction during a 6:30 p.m. board meeting at Town Hall.

If approved, the average village homeowner would pay approximately an additional $60 in taxes, officials have said.

Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico said it took years to find an ideal location to build the headquarters, and village leaders are touting the move.

“Its success is vital to our community and could become an anchor to the future development of Neighborhood Road,” Pattersquash Creek Civic Association president Frank Fugarino wrote to residents in a letter on Thursday.

Ambulance company officials have said that relocating would improve emergency response time by up to three minutes. The company averages 2,200 emergency phone calls per year.

The ambulance company is “one step closer to being able to provide residents of Mastic Beach with a much needed improvement in their EMS service,” said Mastic Beach Ambulance Co. chief Charles Voelger in a statement.