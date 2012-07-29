Cooler temps on tap for next few days

Cloudy skies and cooling ocean winds will keep temperatures a few degrees below the average for this time of year, said David Stark, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Overnight lows Sunday will be in the mid-60s.

Monday's highs near 80 degrees will be coupled with clouds that will break for a chance of sun in the afternoon, but the chance of precipitation remains low, Stark said. Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday have nearly identical forecasts, with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80, with a renewed chance of showers and even a possible afternoon thunderstorm, Stark said. Temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s are again slated for the overnight hours on Tuesday, and in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will see slightly higher temperatures, with highs reaching into the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Stark said a chance of showers or thunderstorms will occur anytime between Tuesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, persistently cloudy skies coupled with offshore winds blowing across the island will help keep temperatures below 82 degrees, the average high for this time of year, Stark said.

With those ocean winds, however, comes moisture; Stark said the humidity levels will remain high through the week.