Cops eye DWI, BWI, fireworks this weekend

Nassau and Suffolk police say they will have extra officers out on land and sea to combat the three traditional scourges of the July Fourth holiday weekend: drunken drivers, intoxicated boaters and people shooting off illegal fireworks.

Suffolk police will have dedicated patrols out watching for DWI and BWI offenders and setting up checkpoints.

"The message is clear -- if you are going to drink, don't drive," said Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer. "Our officers will be out in full force to take drunk drivers and boaters off the streets and waterways."

A Nassau County police spokesman, Det. Lt. Kevin Smith, said state grant money would be used to put extra officers on the street this weekend to enforce drunken driving rules.

He said the Marine Bureau would have extra boats and officers out on the water this weekend to keep an eye out for intoxicated and reckless boaters.

Nassau police also will be working with the MTA police patrolling Long Island Rail Road facilities, Smith said.