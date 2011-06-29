On emergency call, cops make fireworks bust

Sixth Precinct officers went to a Farmingville home Wednesday on an emergency call for medical assistance and ended up charging three occupants with unlawfully dealing with fireworks, Suffolk County police said.

Officers went to 13 Second St. at 9:45 a.m. and arranged for one of the residents, Melissa Rizzatti, 27, to be taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center.

But while inside the home, "officers Edward Ramirez, Donn Valenti and Edward Hugh noticed a large quantity of fireworks with an estimated street value of more than $500," police said in a news release.

Rizzatti's medical issue was not related to using fireworks, a police spokeswoman said, adding she had no other information on the woman's condition.

Rizzatti, Jason Grzymalski, 31, and Brian Versaci, 40 -- each of whom live at the house -- were charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks, police said

Rizzatti was issued a field appearance ticket, and Grzymalski and Versaci were being processed at the Sixth Precinct, police said.