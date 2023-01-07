Westbound lanes of Long Island Expressway at Exit 46 closed due to crash, police say

An auto accident has closed all three westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 46, according to Nassau County police.

Drivers should expect delays, police say.

The state's travel information website, 511ny.org, indicates there was a vehicle fire on the LIE westbound at Exit 48-Round Swamp Road, in Oyster Bay Town, with all westbound lanes closed. The eastbound HOV lane also is closed, according to the website.

Police released a travel advisory on the crash at about 3:35 p.m.

The accident is under investigation, police say.

No other details were immediately available from police.

Check back for updates to this developing story.