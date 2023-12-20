Driver dies in single-car crash on Southern State Parkway in North Bellmore

A driver was killed in an early morning accident Wednesday on the westbound Southern State Parkway in North Bellmore, state police said.

The one-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m.

Police have not released the identity of the driver, or the make and model of the vehicle, pending notification of next of kin. The driver was the lone occupant, police said.

Police said the vehicle careened off the roadway and onto the right shoulder during the crash.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.