Long Island

Driver dies in single-car crash on Southern State Parkway in North Bellmore

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A driver was killed in an early morning accident Wednesday on the westbound Southern State Parkway in North Bellmore, state police said.

The one-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m.

Police have not released the identity of the driver, or the make and model of the vehicle, pending notification of next of kin. The driver was the lone occupant, police said.

Police said the vehicle careened off the roadway and onto the right shoulder during the crash.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

