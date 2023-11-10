Long IslandCrime

Queens man stopped on Sunken Meadow parkway had nearly 300 lbs. of marijuana, cops say

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

A Queens man was arrested Wednesday in Smithtown on charges of driving under the influence of drugs while in possession of nearly 300 pounds of marijuana inside his vehicle, State Police said Thursday.

A trooper on patrol on the northbound Sunken Meadow State Parkway, south of Pulaski Road, pulled over a 2015 Chevy Suburban at 1:30 p.m. for a traffic infraction, police said.

Peash Rahman, 29, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

Rahman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip and was released on his own recognizance, records show.
 

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

