Thomas Valva was exposed to prolonged periods of cold before his hypothermia death, ex-Suffolk ME Michael Caplan testifies 

Thomas Valva suffered the effects of prolonged periods in the cold even before his 2020 hypothermia death, the medical examiner who performed his autopsy testified at the trial of Angela Pollina, who is charged with murder for allegedly forcing the 8-year-old boy to sleep in an unheated garage in frigid temperatures. Dr. Michael Caplan, who handled Thomas’ autopsy as the then-chief medical examiner in Suffolk County, said a photo of Thomas’ “stunningly” bright red hand making a thumbs-up gesture the day before his Jan. 17, 2020 death, indicated a “reaction” to extreme cold. “He was in a reaction period of previous hypothermia,” said Caplan, of Thomas' photo. Caplan said Thomas died of hypothermia, referencing his 76.1 degree temperature taken at the hospital in minutes before his death, and authorities’ evidence that Thomas slept in the garage on a night when it was just 19 degrees outside. Caplan said Thomas was balding and also had damage to some of his organs — inflamed kidneys, which could have been caused by a lack of bathroom access, and a severely shrunken thymus organ — at the time of his death. The doctor also detailed spots on Thomas’ stomach, which are found in cases of fatal hypothermia and could also indicate “shock, starvation.” When asked by prosecutor Laura Newcombe about the cause of some of Thomas’ chronic medical conditions, Caplan agreed that they could have been the result of the “stress” of sleeping in a garage and being screamed at. Pollina and Thomas’ father, Michael Valva, who was the fiancee of the former NYPD officer, forced him to sleep in the unheated garage of their Center Moriches home overnight in frigid temperatures, prosecutors said. Pollina, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child endangerment charges in Thomas' death, and the alleged abuse of Thomas and his older brother, Anthony. Valva, 43, a former NYPD officer, was convicted last year of second-degree murder in Thomas’ death and is serving 25 years to life at an upstate prison near the Canadian border. Prosecutors have said the pair acted in concert in connection with Thomas’ death by forcing the boys to sleep in the garage in subfreezing temperatures and denying them food. Prosecutors said Pollina showed a depraved indifference to whether Thomas lived or died. Pollina showed no emotion autopsy photos of Thomas were displayed on a large screen in the courtroom. Her attorney, Matthew Tuohy, winced and looked away at an almost full-body image of Thomas showing multiple cuts and bruises on his face and legs, and as Caplan pointed out, Thomas’ protruding hip bones. “Yeah, it’s very upsetting to me,” said Tuohy, when asked about his reaction. Caplan said the injuries to Thomas’ face and head did not cause his death. The injuries, Caplan said, were consistent with multiple falls on a hard surface, such as concrete, and were sustained minutes or hours before Thomas died. Prosecutors have said Valva and Pollina lied to authorities and said Thomas fell on the driveway while he was running to the bus. The delay, they argued, prevented Thomas from receiving medical care for hypothermia. Tuohy has argued it was Valva who killed his son after hosing him off with cold water from an outside spigot after putting him in the garage and then placing him in a warm bath. Prosecutors have said that Pollina correctly identified Thomas as “hypothermic” on the morning of his death in an audio recording in which she makes the pronouncement, but did “nothing” to help the dying child. On cross-examination, Caplan told Tuohy the use of blankets to warm a hypothermic Thomas “could have some mitigation effects” and “could be beneficial.” Tuohy has argued his client attempted to help Thomas by retrieving warm blankets on the morning he died, which he said is not indicative of a depraved state of mind. On redirect, Caplan said the blankets wouldn’t have an effect on someone suffering from end-stage hypothermia, as prosecutors allege Thomas was on the morning he died with a body temperature of 76.1 degrees. “That would not be a sufficient enough mitigation,” Caplan said.

Thomas Valva, who appears in an undated photograph, died of hypothermia on Jan. 17, 2020. Credit: Courtesy Justyna Zubko-Valva

Caplan said Thomas was balding and also had damage to some of his organs — inflamed kidneys, which could have been caused by a lack of bathroom access, and a severely shrunken thymus organ — at the time of his death. The doctor also detailed spots on Thomas’ stomach, which are found in cases of fatal hypothermia and could also indicate “shock, starvation.”

When asked by prosecutor Laura Newcombe about the cause of some of Thomas’ chronic medical conditions, Caplan agreed that they could have been the result of the “stress” of sleeping in a garage and being screamed at.

Pollina and Thomas’ father, Michael Valva, who was the fiancee of the former NYPD officer, forced him to sleep in the unheated garage of their Center Moriches home overnight in frigid temperatures, prosecutors said.

Pollina, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child endangerment charges in Thomas' death, and the alleged abuse of Thomas and his older brother, Anthony.

Valva, 43, a former NYPD officer, was convicted last year of second-degree murder in Thomas’ death and is serving 25 years to life at an upstate prison near the Canadian border.

Prosecutors have said the pair acted in concert in connection with Thomas’ death by forcing the boys to sleep in the garage in subfreezing temperatures and denying them food. Prosecutors said Pollina showed a depraved indifference to whether Thomas lived or died.

Pollina showed no emotion autopsy photos of Thomas were displayed on a large screen in the courtroom. Her attorney, Matthew Tuohy, winced and looked away at an almost full-body image of Thomas showing multiple cuts and bruises on his face and legs, and as Caplan pointed out, Thomas’ protruding hip bones.

“Yeah, it’s very upsetting to me,” said Tuohy, when asked about his reaction.

Caplan said the injuries to Thomas’ face and head did not cause his death. The injuries, Caplan said, were consistent with multiple falls on a hard surface, such as concrete, and were sustained minutes or hours before Thomas died.

Angela Pollina, center, appears during opening statements at her murder trial for the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Feb. 27, 2023. Credit: James Carbone

Prosecutors have said Valva and Pollina lied to authorities and said Thomas fell on the driveway while he was running to the bus. The delay, they argued, prevented Thomas from receiving medical care for hypothermia.

Tuohy has argued it was Valva who killed his son after hosing him off with cold water from an outside spigot after putting him in the garage and then placing him in a warm bath.

Prosecutors have said that Pollina correctly identified Thomas as “hypothermic” on the morning of his death in an audio recording in which she makes the pronouncement, but did “nothing” to help the dying child.

On cross-examination, Caplan told Tuohy the use of blankets to warm a hypothermic Thomas “could have some mitigation effects” and “could be beneficial.”

Tuohy has argued his client attempted to help Thomas by retrieving warm blankets on the morning he died, which he said is not indicative of a depraved state of mind.

On redirect, Caplan said the blankets wouldn’t have an effect on someone suffering from end-stage hypothermia, as prosecutors allege Thomas was on the morning he died with a body temperature of 76.1 degrees.

“That would not be a sufficient enough mitigation,” Caplan said.