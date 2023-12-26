Man goes to North New Hyde Park home of ex-employer, strikes man, 48, and injures woman, 74
A Brooklyn man accused of entering his former employer’s North New Hyde Park home and assaulting two people on Christmas Day was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and other charges, Nassau police reported.
Detectives said Kar Toong, 37, of 51st Street in Brooklyn, arrived at a Robby Lane residence at 4:16 p.m. to confront his former employer about being terminated. The homeowner's 48-year-old son and 7-year-old grandson opened the front door after hearing Toong yelling and cursing outside.
Toong kicked the door, forcibly entered the home, and struck the 48-year-old man with a closed fist, police said. The boy’s grandmother, 74, attempted to intervene and injured her hand.
Toong was forced from the home and proceeded to kick the passenger door of a 2014 Toyota Sienna, according to police. Officers who responded to the scene arrested Toong, who was also charged with third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.
The 48-year-old man and 74-year-old female were evaluated and treated for pain and swelling in their hands by an ambulance crew but refused further medical attention, police said.
