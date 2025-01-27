Brendon Gallagher, Suffolk police officer badly injured in LIE crash, released from hospital

Hundreds of law-enforcement officials and their supporters cheered on a sunny Monday morning as a Suffolk County police officer who was severely injured during a crash on the Long Island Expressway earlier this month was released from Stony Brook University Hospital. Drums boomed, bagpipes skirled and American flags snapped in the wind as Officer Brendon Gallagher, 30, left the hospital in a wheelchair pushed by his Street Takeover Task Force sergeant, Mike Santillo, and accompanied by his girlfriend and parents. "Today, we see something that is nothing short of a miracle, that he is being released a short three weeks and one day after his accident," Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine said outside the hospital shortly before Gallagher was released. "I cannot say loud enough, Welcome home Brendon." Gallagher suffered severe injuries as a result of the near-fatal Jan. 5 crash and was hospitalized for 22 days, including nine on life support, officials said. Gallagher was trapped in the twisted wreckage of his police vehicle for 45 minutes before police were able to remove him and fly him via helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. His aorta was slashed, according to Dr. James Vosswinkel, the hospital’s chief of trauma surgery and the Suffolk police chief surgeon, resulting in a tremendous loss of blood. His abdominal wall was lacerated through the skin and muscle. Vosswinkel said it was "a great day" when Gallagher was removed from life support. The officer’s injuries could have been fatal, he said. "This is one tough kid," Vosswinkel said. Gallagher was involved in a routine traffic stop at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 between Exits 57 and 58 of the LIE when defendant Cody B. Fisher, of Brentwood, sped by and taunted him, driving more than 100 mph, officials have said. Gallagher attempted to pull Fisher’s Mustang over, and the Mustang struck Gallagher’s police vehicle, causing it to flip on its side and hit a tree, leaving the officer with critical injuries. Fisher, 29, has been charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, and other crimes outlined in a 10-count indictment unsealed earlier this month. Suffolk Supreme Court Justice John Collins set Fisher’s bail at $1 million cash, $2 million bond and $10 million partially secured bond. The judge ordered Fisher to return to court on Feb. 20. Fisher’s blood alcohol content was 0.06% several hours after the near-fatal crash, Newcombe said, and THC was also in his blood. The legal BAC limit in New York State is 0.08%. Fisher had been seen drinking at a Holtsville restaurant earlier in the day. His breath and car smelled like marijuana, Suffolk prosecutors said, and his eyes were glassy when he was arrested. The expressway crash is the second time Gallagher has been injured during his three-year tenure with the Suffolk County Police Department. He was stabbed during a confrontation with a Medford man in December 2022. Gallagher’s partner, Raymond Stock, was also injured during that attack. Fisher was on probation at the time of the crash for a weapons charge stemming from a 2021 Queens road rage incident, prosecutors have said. They said he was involved in Long Island’s street-racing scene and posted photos showing him involved in street racing doing asphalt "doughnuts" on social media. Gallagher is a member of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Street Takeover Task Force, created last year to combat illegal street racing.

Hundreds of law-enforcement officials and their supporters cheered on a sunny Monday morning as a Suffolk County police officer who was severely injured during a crash on the Long Island Expressway earlier this month was released from Stony Brook University Hospital.

Drums boomed, bagpipes skirled and American flags snapped in the wind as Officer Brendon Gallagher, 30, left the hospital in a wheelchair pushed by his Street Takeover Task Force sergeant, Mike Santillo, and accompanied by his girlfriend and parents.

"Today, we see something that is nothing short of a miracle, that he is being released a short three weeks and one day after his accident," Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine said outside the hospital shortly before Gallagher was released. "I cannot say loud enough, Welcome home Brendon."

Gallagher suffered severe injuries as a result of the near-fatal Jan. 5 crash and was hospitalized for 22 days, including nine on life support, officials said.

Gallagher was trapped in the twisted wreckage of his police vehicle for 45 minutes before police were able to remove him and fly him via helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. His aorta was slashed, according to Dr. James Vosswinkel, the hospital’s chief of trauma surgery and the Suffolk police chief surgeon, resulting in a tremendous loss of blood. His abdominal wall was lacerated through the skin and muscle.

Vosswinkel said it was "a great day" when Gallagher was removed from life support. The officer’s injuries could have been fatal, he said.

"This is one tough kid," Vosswinkel said.

Gallagher was involved in a routine traffic stop at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 between Exits 57 and 58 of the LIE when defendant Cody B. Fisher, of Brentwood, sped by and taunted him, driving more than 100 mph, officials have said. Gallagher attempted to pull Fisher’s Mustang over, and the Mustang struck Gallagher’s police vehicle, causing it to flip on its side and hit a tree, leaving the officer with critical injuries.

Fisher, 29, has been charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, and other crimes outlined in a 10-count indictment unsealed earlier this month. Suffolk Supreme Court Justice John Collins set Fisher’s bail at $1 million cash, $2 million bond and $10 million partially secured bond. The judge ordered Fisher to return to court on Feb. 20.

Fisher’s blood alcohol content was 0.06% several hours after the near-fatal crash, Newcombe said, and THC was also in his blood. The legal BAC limit in New York State is 0.08%.

Fisher had been seen drinking at a Holtsville restaurant earlier in the day. His breath and car smelled like marijuana, Suffolk prosecutors said, and his eyes were glassy when he was arrested.

The expressway crash is the second time Gallagher has been injured during his three-year tenure with the Suffolk County Police Department. He was stabbed during a confrontation with a Medford man in December 2022. Gallagher’s partner, Raymond Stock, was also injured during that attack.

Fisher was on probation at the time of the crash for a weapons charge stemming from a 2021 Queens road rage incident, prosecutors have said. They said he was involved in Long Island’s street-racing scene and posted photos showing him involved in street racing doing asphalt "doughnuts" on social media.

Gallagher is a member of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Street Takeover Task Force, created last year to combat illegal street racing.