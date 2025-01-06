Crash prompts closure of Long Island Expressway in Brentwood, police say
The westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway are closed at Exit 55 due to a motor vehicle crash, Suffolk County police said Sunday evening.
The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. between exits 55 and 56.
Police declined to immediately provide additional details.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
