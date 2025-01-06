Long IslandSuffolk

Crash prompts closure of Long Island Expressway in Brentwood, police say

By Grant Parpan

The westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway are closed at Exit 55 due to a motor vehicle crash, Suffolk County police said Sunday evening.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. between exits 55 and 56.

Police declined to immediately provide additional details.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Grant Parpan covers Suffolk County courts and federal courts for Newsday. A Long Island native, he joined Newsday in 2022.

