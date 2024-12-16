Donald Klune, 65, of Deer Park, dies after being beaten in carjacking, police say

A Deer Park man died in a hospital following a carjacking Friday evening, Suffolk County police said Monday.

Donald Klune, 65, of Deer Park, was seated in his 2009 Mitsubishi on Brook Avenue in Deer Park when at least one person approached his vehicle at around 8:35 p.m. Friday, Suffolk police said. After they removed Klune from the vehicle, the suspect or suspects "punched and kicked" him before fleeing the scene in his Mitsubishi, police added.

The Deer Park man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said Friday. On Monday, Suffolk authorities announced Klune died at the hospital Friday night.

Suffolk detectives ask anyone with information to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.