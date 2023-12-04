Suffolk Legis.-elect Catherine Stark charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs

Suffolk County Legis.-elect Catherine Stark was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs in Riverhead on Sunday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

At about 2:28 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding an impaired driver operating a vehicle, Riverhead police said in a news release. A patrol officer located the vehicle and after an investigation was conducted, Stark, 60, of Riverhead was identified as the driver.

Stark was taken to headquarters and held for arraignment, police said.

Riverhead Town police said they could not immediately provide further details.

Stark’s attorney, Steven Losquadro of Rocky Point, said Sunday evening that she was under the influence of medication prescribed to treat cancer and not illegal drugs.

“Catherine Stark courageously has been battling cancer, a condition that she has chosen until now to keep private," said Losquadro, who also represents the Suffolk County Republican Committee. "This incident occurred when she unfortunately went to a store hours after taking her medication.

“There was no alcohol or illegal substances involved, and a test volunteered to by Ms. Stark showed this. A blood test, also voluntarily given by Ms. Stark, will conclusively prove this. All medication taken by Ms. Stark to assist in her fight against this disease has been prescribed by her oncologist.

“She looks forward to a quick resolution of this incident, including relevant circumstances regarding her treatment, before the Court in a responsible and respectful manner,” Losquadro added.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said a caller reported to the police that Stark was intoxicated and driving near her home. The caller also provided a description of the car.

“Every person deserves due process in court and the evidence will be presented to the DA,” said Aguiar, a Republican who leaves office at the end of the month after deciding not to seek reelection.

Stark, a Republican who served as a legislative aide for nearly two decades, defeated Democrat Catherine Kent, a former Riverhead Town councilwoman, in the November election.