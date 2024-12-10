Luigi Mangione, suspected CEO killer, could soon be back in New York City to face murder charges, officials say

Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione could be back in New York City to face murder charges this week if he agrees to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested on gun and forgery charges six days into the nationwide hunt for the suspected shooter, officials said Tuesday.

Mangione, 26, of Honolulu, Hawaii, was arrested Monday morning at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a fellow patron thought he resembled the suspect in the killing of Brian Thompson last Wednesday.

An extradition hearing for Mangione is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pennsylvania, said courts spokesperson Stacey Witalec.

A McDonald's employee called 911 and police arrested Mangione, who allegedly presented a fake ID to police, on five charges, including forgery and weapons charges, police said. In Mangione’s backpack, police found "a black 3D printed pistol and a black silencer … the pistol had a metal slide and a plastic handle with a metal threaded barrel," according to a criminal complaint filed in Blair County, Pennsylvania. "The pistol had one loaded Glock magazine with six nine-millimeter full metal jacket rounds. There was also one loose nine-millimeter hollow point round."

Mangione was arraigned Monday on those charges in Blair County and ordered held without bail.

Separately on Monday, Manhattan prosecutors charged Mangione with second-degree murder and weapons charges in the killing of Thompson, who was fatally shot outside the New York Hilton in midtown last Wednesday morning. Prosecutors said in a felony arrest warrant for Mangione that authorities "found a semi-automatic pistol with what appears to be a 3D printed loaded receiver with a metal slide and silencer, and written admissions about the crime."

According to a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Mangione would first have to appear before a Pennsylvania judge on the extradition issue.

The district attorney's office must also file a formal request with the Pennsylvania governor's office for extradition. If Mangione were to fight his extradition, that would prolong his return to Manhattan.

It was not immediately clear if Mangione had hired an attorney, and there is no timetable yet as to when the district attorney would file extradition papers.

Jeffrey Lichtman, a prominent defense attorney in Manhattan, said he didn't expect Mangione to fight extradition.

"I don't think there will be much of an effort by the defendant," said Lichtman. "This will be over quickly."

According to the Pennsylvania complaint, police were dispatched to the McDonald’s on Plank Road at 9:14 a.m. for a "suspicious male" who resembled the suspected CEO shooter. Mangione, wearing a blue medical mask and a beanie, was sitting at a table in the rear of the restaurant and looking at a silver laptop when police walked up to him, the complaint said. A backpack was on the floor next to him, the complaint said.

During a news conference Monday night, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said a customer at the McDonald's first noticed Mangione — and his perceived resemblance to the man wanted by the NYPD — and alerted a McDonald's employee, who then called 911.

Rookie Ppolice Oofficer Tyler Frye, who has been a police officer for about six months, was one of two officers who responded to the McDonald's. He said they "recognized him immediately."

"We didn't even think twice about it," Frye said. "We knew it was our guy."

Frye described Mangione as "pretty cooperative." Mangione pulled down his mask when the officers requested he do so, Frye said.

Mangione provided police with a New Jersey driver’s license bearing the name of Mark Rosario with a birth year of 1998 when asked for identification by the officers, the complaint said. The NYPD said the ID is fake and was the same one used to book a hostel on the Upper West Side where the alleged shooter stayed before the shooting.

When the police asked Mangione if he had been to New York recently, he "became quiet and started to shake," the complaint said.

When questioned about the identification he provided and told he would be arrested if he lied about his identity, Mangione told the officers his name, the complaint said. When asked why he initially lied, Mangione said, according to the complaint, "I clearly shouldn’t have."

At the time of his arrest, Mangione, an Ivy League graduate who most recently worked as a data engineer for an auto sales website, was carrying a three-page "manifesto" that "speaks to both his motivation and mindset," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. Mangione also had an untraceable ghost gun, which had the capability to fire a 9 mm round, and a gun silencer, police said.

"We don't think that there's any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document, but it does seem that he has some ill will toward corporate America," said Kenny.

Mangione also had several fake identification cards in his possession at the time of his arrest, including a New Jersey ID that matched an ID that was used to secure a stay at the Upper West Side hostel where police believe the shooter stayed in the days before the shooting, said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. He also had a U.S. passport.

Mangione had both clothing and a mask that appears to match what the suspected gunman was seen wearing in surveillance videos released by the NYPD, Tisch said.

Mangione, who according to his LinkedIn page graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer and information sciences, was eating in an Altoona McDonald's on Monday morning and "was recognized by an employee who called police," Tisch said. He was questioned by police and was "acting suspiciously," Tisch said, without elaborating.

Altoona Police Department Corporal August Stickel said in a brief statement that police responded at 9:14 a.m. to a McDonald’s in town after receiving a call reporting that a male inside the fast food restaurant matched the description of the murder suspected wanted by the NYPD.

Thompson, a married father of two from Maple Grove, Minnesota, became chief executive of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, according to the company. Previously, he was CEO of its government programs.

Surveillance video showed the targeted killing of Thompson, who was shot from behind in the back and calf, as he walked on a sidewalk outside the Hilton at about 6:44 a.m. last Wednesday. But the shooter, who was believed to have left the scene on an electric bike, was wearing a mask and hood — making an immediate identification nearly impossible.

But NYPD detectives were able to piece together his whereabouts before and after the shooting using the extensive network of surveillance cameras — both operated by the police and by property owners and businesses — on the streets of Manhattan.

According to a police official, the suspected shooter had arrived to New York on Nov. 24 at the Port Authority bus terminal after 10 p.m. on a bus from Atlanta. The bus made several stops, so it wasn't clear when he got on.

He checked into the hostel on Amsterdam Avenue and stayed for five days. He checked out on Nov. 29, but checked back in the next day.

He had two roommates at the hostel and kept his mask on day and night, except for a brief interaction with a front desk employee at the hostel, which apparently led to his arrest. It was that photo, with the suspect's mask around his neck — his full face exposed while he smiled — that gave investigators, and the public at-large, the best look at his face.

Police have said they believe he booked the room using a fake ID and paid in cash.

On the morning of the shooting, the suspected gunman left the hostel at 5:30 a.m. and went into a nearby Starbucks, police have said.

After shooting Thompson, who was pronounced dead about a half hour after being wounded at a hospital, the gunman fled on what police believe was an electric bicycle and entered Central Park at 60th Street and Center Drive at 6:48 a.m., police have said.

Surveillance video showed him at Central Park West at 6:56 a.m. and two minutes later at 85th Street and Columbus Avenue. Four minutes later, he had abandoned the bike and was spotted walking north on 86th Street. The suspect then got into a cab and was next spotted via surveillance video near the Port Authority bus station near the George Washington Bridge at 7:30 a.m.

Kenny said Monday morning that police did not have a name for the suspect before Mangione's arrest.

At the scene, police found several pieces of evidence, including an apparent message on the three shell casings. Investigators found the words "delay," "deny" and "depose" on the shell casings, a law enforcement source has told Newsday. The words echo a 2010 book entitled "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It" by Jay M. Feinman.

A fingerprint on a water bottle found at the scene didn't produce a usable print, police have said. Police were also testing a discarded Starbucks coffee cup and candy wrapper for possible fingerprints and DNA.

Police found a Peak Design backpack believed to have belonged to the shooter, with a jacket inside, Friday night in Central Park.