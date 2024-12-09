Suspect arrested in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing, NYPD officials say

Authorities on Monday say they have arrested a 26-year-old suspect in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson in Manhattan last week.

Police were questioning a person of interest in Altoona, Pennsylvania early on Monday morning, the NYPD said before the news briefing at City Hall shortly after 1:30 p.m.

CNN said investigators received a tip and stopped a bus that they believed the person was traveling on. Police recovered a suppressor and multiple fake ID's, CNN said.

A McDonald's employee in Pennsylvania noticed someone in the fast food restaurant that resembled the photos of a man who police believe is the shooter — pictures police have released publicly in hopes of someone identifying the suspect, CNN reported.

The employee called 911 and the Altoona police arrived and found the individual had a gun, a silencer and multiple fake ID's, CNN said. He also had a number of documents that could relate to a motive in the shooting, CNN said.

On Friday, authorities located a backpack in Central Park that is believed to belong to the shooter. A top NYPD official said the backpack, which could offer new clues and potential evidence, was found about 6 p.m. Friday.

NYPD chief of detectives Joseph Kenny, in a briefing with reporters late Friday, said the last video sighting of the suspect was at a bus station near the George Washington Bridge at 175th Street.

Kenny said investigators have been able to determine that the suspect entered the Port Authority bus station in midtown on Nov. 24 — and traveled by cab to the Hilton hotel, where Thompson was shot 10 days later. He then went to an Upper West Side hostel, which police have searched.

After Wednesday’s fatal shooting, investigators believe the suspect took a bus from Port Authority and left New York City.

Police have not publicly identified a motive in the crime.

But investigators have found apparent messages — the words "delay" and "deny" and defend" — from the shooter on shell casings found at the shooting scene, a law enforcement source has told Newsday. Those words could have a nexus to the healthcare industry practice of denying claims, echoing a 2010 book titled, "Delay, Deny, Defend" with the subtitle "Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it," written by Jay M. Feinman.

A series of surveillance videos that police believe captured the alleged shooter — currently wanted by the NYPD for questioning — have helped guide investigators on the alleged gunman’s movements before, during and after the shooting.

Investigators have also searched an Upper West Side hostel on Amsterdam Avenue where the alleged gunman is believed to have stayed before the shooting, the source said.

Thompson, 50, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, was in New York for an annual investors meeting of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation's largest health insurance provider.

The suspect was caught on camera entering Central Park after he fled the shooting scene, the source said, and then exiting the park without the backpack he had been wearing. But investigators have not yet located it despite extensive searches.

The suspect was also seen on video visiting a Starbucks before the shooting, the source said. Police recovered a Starbucks coffee cup and a candy wrapper, both of which are being examined for possible fingerprints and DNA, the source said.

A water bottle was also tested, Kenny said, but the fingerprint evidence is of no evidentiary value.

Police have released several images of the suspected shooter, including an image of him wearing a face mask while sitting in a cab and a photo of him smiling.

This undated photo provided by UnitedHealth Group shows UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson. Credit: AP

The shooting occurred on Wednesday just before 7 a.m., when a masked gunman approached Thompson from behind and opened fire on him as he walked on a sidewalk outside the Hilton on Sixth Avenue.

Thompson was shot at least once in the back and in the right calf and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West, previously known as Roosevelt Hospital, at 7:12 a.m., police said.

Thompson's widow, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News that her husband had been the subject of threats recently, though she said she didn't have details.

The gunman fled the scene northbound, going into an alley between West 54th and 55th streets, then continued on foot on Sixth Avenue before getting on an electric bike and riding into Central Park, police said. A cellphone found in the alley is being examined by investigators, though it wasn't clear if it was connected to the shooter.

Thompson became chief executive of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, according to the company. Previously, he was CEO of its government programs. He joined the company in 2004.