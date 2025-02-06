Suffolk investigators make arrest in 2003 killing of 88-year-old Edna T. Schubert of Bay Shore, source says

Suffolk police have made an arrest in the 2003 beating death of an 88-year-old Bay Shore woman whose killing shocked neighbors and initially left investigators with no suspects, a law enforcement source told Newsday.

Edna T. Schubert was a retired widow who lived alone in a one-story house on Frederick Avenue, where she was an active member of a neighborhood watch group, Newsday reported at the time. Schubert's "severely beaten" body was found in her bedroom by concerned neighbors who noticed her front door was open while checking on her well-being, police and neighbors said in the days following her Dec. 12, 2003 killing.

A break in the case came last year, when a retired detective who had an active interest in the case brought information to current Suffolk Homicide investigators, who identified a suspect living in another state through a reexamination of forensic evidence from the crime scene, a law enforcement source told Newsday.

Police have not yet named the person charged in the killing, but the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, which formally launched a new Cold Case Unit last year, has announced a news conference following the defendant's arraignment in Riverhead Friday.

Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney declined to comment until after the indictment is unsealed Friday.

Schubert, a widow to her husband Charles for several years at the time of her death, was referred to by neighbors as the "grandma of Frederick Avenue" and a fixture in the close-knit neighborhood, Newsday reported in the Dec. 14, 2003 issue. Born in July 1915, she had lived in the one-story green house since at least 1958, her voter registration records showed at the time.

A retired supervisor at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Bay Shore, Schubert was also a member of the Islip Town Republican Club, according to her Newsday obituary.

Neighbors at the time said she was known to feed stray cats in her yard, where she also tended to flowers and fruit trees. Having no children of her own, she handed out candies to neighborhood kids who rode their bikes in her driveway, Newsday reported.

Despite having osteoporosis and being hard of hearing, neighbors said Schubert maintained an active lifestyle, walking around her neighborhood and driving herself to McDonald's for her favorite meal of a cheeseburger and fries.

Her body was discovered by a neighbor who had brought her dinner the prior evening, Newsday reported at the time.

Police said the day after her body was found that Schubert was so badly beaten it wasn't initially clear if a weapon was used. There were no suspects in the case, police said.

A cold case task force consisting of Suffolk police and prosecutors working with state and federal law enforcement is in the process of reviewing more than 300 violent cold cases dating back to 1965, Tierney has said.

This is the first cold case arrest made since the unit was formalized last April and the first decades-old murder charges in Suffolk County since Rex A. Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, was accused in the Gilgo Beach serial killings case in July 2023.