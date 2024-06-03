2 NYC police officers from Long Island released from hospital after Queens shooting; suspect in custody

Two New York City police officers with Long Island connections suffered gunshot wounds during a foot chase of a robbery suspect who opened fire on them in Queens early Monday, NYPD officials said.

At about 1:40 a.m., officers Richard Yarusso and Christopher Abreu, of the 115th Precinct in Elmhurst, were working to address a robbery pattern in the area involving thieves on mopeds and scooters, a police spokeswoman said.

They observed a male suspect driving a moped the wrong way on 82nd Street near 23rd Avenue, commissioner Edward A. Caban said at a news conference.

All three were hospitalized; the officers were released from the hospital at about 7:30 a.m., police said. Their hometowns were not immediately available.

The suspect was in surgery early this morning, authorities said.

When the officers tried to pull him over, the man fired multiple rounds at them, he said.

One officer wearing a bulletproof vest was shot in the chest and another was shot in the leg, he said. Both were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where they are in stable condition.

“This is a bullet hole,” said Mayor Eric Adams, holding the vest one of the officers was wearing. “Because of this vest, a young police officer is going home.”

The suspect, identified as Bernado Raul Castro Mata, 19, was shot in the ankle and apprehended. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

Both officers reside on Long Island, the department spokeswoman said.

Christopher Abreu, 26, joined the NYPD in 2019. According to his officer profile, Abreu has made 144 arrests so far in his career. Public records show Abreu resides in Nassau County.

Richard Yarusso, also 26, joined the NYPD in December 2023 and has made 93 arrests so far, according to his officer profile. Public records show Yarusso lives in Suffolk County

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said that while the suspect has no prior arrests in New York City, he is a suspect in several robbery patterns in the area.

He said the alleged shooter lives at a migrant shelter in the former Courtyard Marriott Hotel on Ditmars Boulevard, and illegally immigrated to the United States from Venezuela.

He did not legally own either the moped or the gun, Kenny said.

Adams called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” and a “total disregard for life.”

Kenny said that robberies involving scooters have drastically increased in the past two years.

From Jan. 1 to June 1, 2022, New York City had zero moped robberies. In 2023, the city had 20 such robberies in that same date range.

This year, that number increased to 80 moped robberies.

“That's over 80 robbery patterns alone encompassing over hundreds and hundreds of incidents,” said Kenny.

Both officers are expected to fully recover, Caban said. One has spent five years on the force while the other has worked for 2½ years. They worked together in the Public Safety Unit of the 115th Precinct.

With Anthony M. DeStefano