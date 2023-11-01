Feds: Cornell junior allegedly threatened Jewish students online

A junior at Cornell University faces federal charges after his arrest Tuesday for allegedly posting death threats against the school's Jewish community on a campus-related social media site, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

Patrick Dai, 21, who is originally from upstate Pittsford, was charged with "posing threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications," federal prosecutors said in a news release. In other posts, he allegedly threatened to stab "Jewish males" at the school and bring an assault rifle to campus. Prosecutors also allege he posted threats against Jewish females and babies.

Dai's arrest came a day after Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with members of Cornell's Jewish community, telling those gathered inside the Center for Jewish Living that the state was "backing them" with increased law enforcement after a spate of threatening messages on social media.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Dai threatened in a post to "shoot up 104 West," a reference to a Cornell University dining hall catering to kosher diets and located next to the Jewish community center.

The Biden Administration on Monday outlined ways it was addressing rising antisemitism on college campuses since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that led to Israel's response — a declaration of war on Hamas and sustained military strikes into Gaza. The conflict has spurred protests on college campuses nationwide and antisemitic incidents.

Since the Hamas attack, the Anti-Defamation League has reported a 388% increase over the same period last year in antisemitic incidents across the U.S. such as harassment, vandalism and assault.

Long Island has seen an uptick as well. Overnight Sunday into Monday East Hampton police said large swastikas and antisemitic graffiti were discovered at Ditch Plains Beach and the downtown business district in Montauk. Police are investigating what East Hampton Town Police Capt. Chris Anderson said were roughly a half-dozen swastikas and slurs spray-painted on fences, picnic tables and signs.

If convicted, Dai faces a maximum five-year prison term, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

He is expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Syracuse on Wednesday.