Deadly Valley Stream 'foam party' shooting: 2nd alleged gang member arrested, police say

An alleged gang member was charged Saturday as the second shooter in the killing of a Brooklyn man at an “illegal party” last month in Valley Stream, Nassau police said.

Isaiah Gonzalez, 21, of Far Rockaway, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of DeAndre Carter, 20.

Police said Gonzalez, an alleged member of the Bloods street gang, was the second shooter at the “foam party” Aug. 21 where more than 50 people were in attendance at an event space on Ocean Avenue.

Police earlier this week arrested Kyle Matthews, 21, of Far Rockaway, who also faces a second-degree murder charge.

Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said the two suspects fired a total of eight rounds from .380 caliber handguns, injuring four others, including a 12-year-old boy. The surviving victims are recovering, according to police.

Gonzalez was arrested Friday night with help from NYPD detectives, Fitzpatrick said.

“The motive for this was basically gang rivalry,” Fitzpatrick said. “They went there that night to kill somebody and shoot into the crowd.”

He said the party was hosted by associates of the rival Crips gang but noted that everyone in attendance was not a gang member. Police have said the victims are not linked to gangs.

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty at his morning arraignment at Nassau County District Court in Hempstead. He was remanded without bail on the murder charge by Judge Bill Hohauser.

“He denies any involvement in this matter and looks forward to fighting this case in court,” Gonzalez’s attorney, Jason Russo, said outside the courtroom.

He said Gonzalez also denies any gang affiliation. He couldn’t say whether Gonzalez admitted to being at the party on the night of the shooting.

“He was just very clear that he was not the individual involved in this incident,” he said.

Carter’s family members declined to comment outside the courtroom after debriefing with detectives and prosecutors.

Police also charged Gonzalez with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He had an outstanding Nassau County bench warrant for an arrest on May 3, 2021, for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Gonzalez is due back in court Wednesday.

Matthews was arrested Thursday in Far Rockaway by the NYPD and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, where Judge Michael Montesano held him without bail.

Stuart Austin, Matthews' Mineola-based defense attorney, said his client "denies the allegations," declining to comment further.

Matthews is due back in court Monday.

With Robert Brodsky