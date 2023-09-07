Queens man charged in deadly shooting at Valley Stream 'foam party,' Nassau police say

An alleged gang member has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting at an "illegal party" last month in Valley Stream, Nassau County police announced Thursday.

The shooting left a Brooklyn man dead and four others injured, including a 12-year-old boy.

Kyle Matthews, 21, of Far Rockaway, Queens, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nassau police said at a news conference at police headquarters in Mineola.

Matthews is a member of the Bloods gang, said Nassau County Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, head of the homicide division. The Aug. 21 party was hosted by the Crips gang, though none of the victims is affiliated with that gang, Fitzpatrick said.

As he was being walked out of police headquarters Thursday morning, Matthews denied committing the shooting.

“I didn’t do" it, he told reporters.

Matthews was arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

According to Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder, the arrest record for Matthews includes:

Dec. 8, 2021: Arrested by 4th Precinct officers for possession of a loaded firearm. Released on own recognizance and sentenced to six months followed by three years probation.

Aug. 26, 2022: Flees from officers in the 4th Precinct and arrested for unlawful fleeing and reckless driving. Sentenced to 75 hours of community service and $300 fine.

Dec. 7, 2022: Arrested for possession of a loaded handgun and released on $50,000 bail while on probation.

Police have said the shooter had opened fire on the "foam party" at an event space at 85 Ocean Ave.

The 20-year-old Brooklyn man who was killed, identified by police as DeAndre Carter, was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 12-year-old boy was shot through the shoulder while standing in a doorway, according to police. He was hospitalized and was recovering.

