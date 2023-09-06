Alleged Drew Barrymore stalker Chad Michael Busto gets bench warrant after he fails to show for ankle monitor

A Southampton Town judge has issued a bench warrant for a man accused of stalking actor Drew Barrymore after he failed to be fitted for a court-ordered GPS monitor, a town justice court clerk said Wednesday.

Chad Michael Busto pleaded not guilty to a charge of fourth-degree stalking during his arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court on Aug. 25. Judge Barbara Wilson released him on his own recognizance and required the GPS ankle monitor for 60 days.

Judge Karen Sartain signed the bench warrant on Friday after Busto failed to return in time for the ankle monitor, according to the clerk.

Southampton Police Chief James Kiernan said the department had information linking Busto to New York City, including social media pictures of him at the U.S. Open in Queens.

"We know he's not here," Kiernan said Wednesday.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Busto could not be reached for comment.

Kiernan said the bench warrant wouldn't necessarily trigger a "manhunt," but officers would be monitoring to see if he returns to Southampton.

Busto was represented by the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society at his arraignment. He told reporters after the arraignment that he first met Barrymore in 2007.

He acknowledged when speaking to reporters that the judge ordered him to stay away from Barrymore.

Representatives for Barrymore could not be reached for comment.

Busto was arrested Aug. 24, one day after police were notified of a "suspicious person" in the Village of Sagaponack. Police said Busto was on a bicycle going door-to-door and asking residents for information on Barrymore's house. Police said Barrymore was not at the Hamptons home at the time.

The incident occurred the same week that Busto allegedly rushed the stage at Manhattan's 92nd Street Y as Barrymore was doing an interview with singer-actor Reneé Rapp as part of the Y’s Recanati-Kaplan talks. Barrymore was escorted off the stage during the incident.

Busto was originally due back in court Sept. 12 on the stalking charge, but now "has to be brought it or turn himself in," according to the court clerk.