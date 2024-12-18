Patrick Acquafredda and Jack Acquafredda, of N. New Hyde Park, facing multiple drug charges

Two North New Hyde Park men are facing charges of selling drugs on multiple occasions between Oct. 23 and Dec. 10, Nassau police said Wednesday.

Police said the two, identified as Patrick Acquafredda, 31, and Jack Acquafredda, 22, were arrested as part of "an extensive investigation" by detectives.

Police could not say whether the two men are related.

Jack Acquafredda is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of cannabis, police said.

Patrick Acquafredda is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, four counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, seven counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, four counts of third-degree criminal sale of cannabis and second-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.