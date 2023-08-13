Driver in deadly Laurel Hollow crash was nearly three times over the legal limit, authorities say

An alleged drunken driver had almost three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system when he crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic Saturday in Laurel Hollow and struck a Ferrari, killing the two people inside, authorities said.

On Sunday morning, Sotirios Spanos, 32, of Syosset, was ordered jailed without bail on charges including manslaughter, assault, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, according to Nassau district attorney spokesman Brendan Brosh.

The two people in the Ferrari were identified as Ismenia Urena and Odalis Urena, according to the document. They were both 37, Nassau police said. The police did not immediately say where they lived.

A breath test for alcohol showed 0.226% blood alcohol content in the suspect's system, according to the document. The legal limit for driving in New York State is 0.08%.

“While at the scene, the defendant displayed glossy blood shot eyes, slurred speech, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the defendant, unsteady on his feet and difficulty answering questions,” the document says.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday near Moores Hill Road in Laurel Hollow. Spanos, driving a 2023 Acura MDX, was eastbound on Northern Boulevard “when he crossed over the yellow markings” and struck the Ferrari, the document says.

Spanos’ lawyer, Steve Epstein, said his client is married, has never been in trouble in his life, and works at a law firm.

“It was a tragic accident with two fatalities, and my client’s entire family and my client are remorseful for the consequences of the accident," he said. "But not every accident involves criminal responsibility. And there’s a lot to investigate, and so I just ask that everybody be patient before forming judgment.”

The deaths were at least the seventh on Long Island in less than a week due to drivers allegedly being drunk or high behind the wheel. Nearly a dozen people in motor vehicles, crossing the street or riding a bike have been killed after being struck by cars or SUVs in that time.