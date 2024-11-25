Long IslandCrime

Lorrie Ibe, of West Babylon, charged with DWI after crash sets 4 boats on fire, police say

Babylon firefighters battle a blaze on East Main Street where...

Babylon firefighters battle a blaze on East Main Street where a car crash set four boats on fire Sunday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A woman is charged with driving while intoxicated after she drove against traffic and crashed into a boat in Babylon Sunday night, setting it and three nearby boats ablaze, Suffolk police said.

Around 10 p.m., police received multiple reports of a southbound 2021 Kia Forte driving in the northbound lanes of Route 231 in Babylon. The Kia, driven by Lorrie Ibe, 54, of West Babylon, later crossed over the median and continued heading south in the southbound lanes, police said.

Ibe struck road signs along the way until she drove through the intersection at East Main Street, over a median, through the fence of Suffolk Marine Center on East Main Street before crashing into a boat parked on the property, police said.

The impact of the crash caused the boat to catch fire and the blaze quickly spread to three other boats, police said.

Police and a bystander pulled Ibe from the Kia. She was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Babylon Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze.

Ibe was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip when practical, police said.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

