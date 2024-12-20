Police: Scam of Franklin Square senior citizen nets arrest in con involving cash, gold bars

A Brooklyn man faces an attempted grand larceny charge after police said he scammed an elderly Franklin Square woman out of more than $200,000 in cash and gold bars.

Police arrested Zun Huo Shao, 40, accusing him of orchestrating the scheme that included text messaging the 80-year-old woman and claiming to be a representative of Chase Bank. The suspect said he was working with the FBI and asked her to give him her money for safekeeping, police said.

Police said the woman first received a text message claiming her Apple ID account had been compromised and she had been defrauded. The woman was given a phone number to speak to the man, who arranged several meetings between Oct. 10 and Dec. 6, to turn over about $203,000 in cash and gold bars, according to police.

The man contacted the woman again Thursday and asked for another meeting, requesting $80,000 in additional gold bars, police said. The man gave her an FBI agent’s name and a password to give to the person picking up the gold, according to the allegations.

The woman said she became suspicious and called police, who investigated the scam and arrested Huo Shao on Thursday at his home near Bay Ridge.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Huo Shao was charged with attempted grand larceny and with breaking Nassau County’s Mask Transparency Act, which makes it a misdemeanor to wear a mask in public, except for health or religious exemptions.

Huo Shao was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.