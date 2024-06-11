Dolores Mancia-Landaverde of Medford arrested in fatal hit-run, police say
Suffolk County police arrested a Medford man Monday, who was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed one of his passengers early Saturday morning.
Police said Dolores Mancia-Landaverde, 28, was driving a BMW just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he crashed into a tractor trailer on Horseblock Road that was attempting to make a left turn on Express Drive North in Medford.
Police said Marcia-Landaverde then ran from the scene.
A passenger in the car, Hedilberto Nava Perez, 44, of Medford, was pronounced dead at the
scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Another passenger, Adan Nava Palacios, 20, of Medford was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Mancia-Landaverde was charged with leaving the scene of an incident with a fatality. He was being held at the Sixth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.