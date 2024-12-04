Long IslandCrime

Seth Miller, of Smithtown, charged in hit-and-run that killed Central Islip woman

Police investigators probe the scene of a deadly hit-and-run on...

Police investigators probe the scene of a deadly hit-and-run on Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia on Nov. 27. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

Suffolk County police have charged a Smithtown man with leaving the scene of a hit-and-run that killed a Central Islip woman last week.

Police arrested Seth Miller, 40, on Wednesday, charging him with the Nov. 27 crash on Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia.

Joan Foley, 59, was killed after being struck crossing the highway at about 5:15 a.m. at Fifth Avenue in Bohemia.

Miller was charged with leaving the scene of an incident with a fatality. He is to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court In Central Islip. 

Detectives said they are still investigating the crash.

More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME