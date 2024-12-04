Seth Miller, of Smithtown, charged in hit-and-run that killed Central Islip woman
Suffolk County police have charged a Smithtown man with leaving the scene of a hit-and-run that killed a Central Islip woman last week.
Police arrested Seth Miller, 40, on Wednesday, charging him with the Nov. 27 crash on Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia.
Joan Foley, 59, was killed after being struck crossing the highway at about 5:15 a.m. at Fifth Avenue in Bohemia.
Miller was charged with leaving the scene of an incident with a fatality. He is to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court In Central Islip.
Detectives said they are still investigating the crash.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.