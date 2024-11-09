Joseph Zoll stabbed to death in Rocky Point home early Saturday, police say
A man was stabbed to death in Rocky Point early Saturday morning, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
Joseph Zoll, 61, of 30 Quail Rd., was taken at 1:25 a.m. to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Suffolk police believe the person who stabbed Zoll was known to the victim.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
