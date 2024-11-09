Long IslandCrime

Joseph Zoll stabbed to death in Rocky Point home early Saturday, police say

By Joshua Needelmanjoshua.needelman@newsday.com

A man was stabbed to death in Rocky Point early Saturday morning, the Suffolk County Police Department said. 

Joseph Zoll, 61, of 30 Quail Rd., was taken at 1:25 a.m. to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Suffolk police believe the person who stabbed Zoll was known to the victim.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Joshua Needelman
By Joshua Needelman

Joshua Needelman covers the Town of North Hempstead for Newsday. A Long Island native and University of Maryland graduate, his work has appeared in publications including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

