Brandon Knapp of Center Moriches charged with impersonating FBI agent, imprisoning woman he met online

For the second straight day, law enforcement officers have arrested someone for pretending to be a federal officer on Long Island, police said Friday.

Suffolk County police said a Center Moriches man was arrested late Thursday and charged with impersonating an FBI agent — and, in that role, unlawfully imprisoning a woman he met online.

The arrest comes one day after an upstate man was arrested in Levittown while impersonating a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent — only to have his impersonation uncovered when he was spotted in a restaurant by a patron who was a real Customs Border Patrol officer.

The case Thursday led to the arrest of Brandon Knapp, 27, who was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, police said.

Knapp faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was not immediately clear if he is represented by counsel.

Police said Knapp, claiming to be an FBI agent, "made contact" with a 28-year-old woman on social media and said that when the woman invited Knapp to meet her at a relative's home in Commack, he "convinced her he could take her to a safe house." Police could not detail Friday why the woman might have needed to go to a "safe house" location — but only said she went.

Police said that after the woman left the Commack location with Knapp in a 2004 Mercedes Benz, relatives became concerned and called the woman's cellphone.

Growing concerned for her safety after speaking with the victim, relatives then contacted police, who began to track the woman's phone.

Police said the woman was dropped off at a restaurant in an undisclosed location, where she was met by Southampton Town Police, who then took her to the Suffolk police Seventh Precinct.

An investigation by Fourth Squad detectives led to police identifying Knapp as the suspect in the impersonation, and police said his Mercedes was located in Riverhead, where he surrendered to a Canine Section officer in front of a location on Whitebrook Drive at 10:11 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8451. All calls will remain confidential.

The case came one day after Nassau County police and investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested Andy Kwok, 53, of upstate Delmar after police said Kwok was spotted eating at the K City Hot Pot and Sushi restaurant on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown while dressed as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent — even wearing what police said "appeared to be a firearm holstered on his hip." The arrest came after a real agent saw Kwok and called police.

Kwok was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, and records show he entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment Thursday and was released on non-monetary conditions.

Kwok is due back in court Monday.

It was not immediately clear if Kwok is represented by counsel. Anyone who suspects they may have been defrauded by Kwok is being asked to contact Nassau police or Homeland Security Investigations, the latter at 1-877-4-HSI-TIP. All calls will remain confidential.