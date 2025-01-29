Ex-FDNY fire prevention chief pleads guilty to taking bribes to fast-track inspections in NYC

A former FDNY fire safety chief pleaded guilty Wednesday to being part of a conspiracy to accept thousands of dollars in bribes to fast-track fire inspections for New York City buildings.

Anthony Saccavino, 59, the former head of the Bureau of Fire Prevention from 2021 to 2023, admitted taking money to give preferential treatment to those who paid to get to the front of a two to four-month backlog.

Saccavino, of Manhattan, set up a company with his wife to take money from those who wanted to jump the line, prosecutors said.

"I accepted cash in exchange for preferential treatment to entities with business before the Bureau of Fire Prevention," he told the court during his pleading. "I knew at the time what I was doing was wrong. I apologize for this unlawful conduct."

Saccavino agreed to forfeit $57,000 as part of his agreement.

"As today’s guilty plea demonstrates, public officials who compromise city processes with pay-to-play schemes undercut government’s ability to serve the public equitably, and will be held accountable," Department of Investigations Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said in a statement.

Another FDNY colleague, Brian Cordasco, 49, of Staten Island, also a chief in the same bureau, pleaded guilty to being part of the same conspiracy to solicit nearly $200,000 in bribes.

Both men were charged with six counts of bribery and lying to federal agents when they were interviewed regarding the scheme.

Federal prosecutor Jessica Greenwood said that they had collected text messages, financial records and internal FDNY records as well as statements from department personnel to present at trial as evidence of the criminal conspiracy.

The current FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker did not answer a question about the current backlog for fire safety inspections, but department spokeswoman Amanda Farinacci said that the department "continues to assess our processes."

"The commissioner has appointed a senior executive chief to do a top-to-bottom review of Fire Prevention, to identify any deficiencies and areas of concern,” she said.

Saccavino and Cordasco face up to 5 years in prison when they are scheduled to be sentenced on May 14.

Saccavino’s lawyer, Joseph Caldarera, said: "My client today decided to do what he always does, which is put his family first ... He's got a sterling record with the FDNY since 1995. He's a 911 first responder, and he's an American hero, and today doesn't tarnish that."