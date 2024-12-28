Christopher Santana, of Rockville Centre, arrested after fight at Roosevelt Field mall, police said

After a fight broke out in a food court of a Garden City mall on Friday evening, Nassau County police made one arrest.

Police said they responded to reports of a disturbance at Roosevelt Field mall around 6:20 p.m., where they learned that a fight had caused crowds of people to rush out of the shopping center.

Officers said they saw Christopher Santana, 22, of Rockville Centre, attempting to reenter the mall while carrying several bricks. When they tried to arrest him, Santana began spitting and bit one officer on the hand, police said.

Santana was charged with second-degree assault for biting the police officer, as well as disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, police said in a news release. He will be arraigned on Saturday at Nassau County District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Santana was the only person arrested in relation to the incident.