Rep. George Santos' father and aunt helped secure his $500,000 bond, court documents show

The backers of the $500,000 bond for indicted Rep. George Santos were revealed Thursday as the congressman's father and aunt, according to previously sealed court documents.

U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert ordered the identities of the co-signers for Santos' $500,000 bond in his money laundering and wire fraud case released by noon Thursday despite pleas from Santos' lawyer to keep their identities secret.

The documents identify the co-signers as Gercino Dos Santos, the defendant's father, and Elma Preven, his aunt.

The first-term Republican congressman pleaded not guilty in May to seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Santos allegedly orchestrated a series of schemes while running for Congress, including ripping off political donors, fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits authorized under COVID-19 even though he had a job, and lying on his congressional financial disclosure forms, according to federal prosecutors.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Santos was released on a $500,000 bond backed by co-signers at his May 10 arraignment in federal court in Central Islip, but their identities were sealed by the court on the request of Santos' lawyer.

News organizations, including Newsday, asked the judge to unseal the identities, arguing the information is public record.

Santos' attorney Joseph Murray urged the judge to deny the request, arguing that the bond backers would face harassment if their names were public. Murray said his client would rather be jailed than have the names released.

But the judge ruled the names would be released, writing in an order: "All previously sealed documents, including the bond, are to be unsealed to the extent that the names of [Santos'] suretors are to be disclosed," U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert said in a Tuesday order.

Santos admitted to lying about many aspects of his personal and professional history after the New York Times reported there were no records of him working for financial institutions where he claimed to have been employed.

Santos has announced he is seeking re-election despite calls for him to resign.