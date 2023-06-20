Rep. George Santos must reveal names of relatives who helped secure his $500,000 bail, judge rules

The names of the family members of indicted Long Island Rep. George Santos who agreed to co-sign his $500,000 bond will be made public Thursday, a federal judge has ruled.

"All previously sealed documents, including the bond, are to be unsealed to the extent that the names of [Santos'] suretors are to be disclosed," U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert said in a Tuesday ruling.

The judge's ruling comes in response to a legal push by more than a dozen news outlets, including Newsday, for the names of those who co-signed Santos's bond to be unsealed.

Santos' attorney Joseph Murray, who initially was successful in his bid to have the information sealed, had said his client would rather be incarcerated pretrial than reveal the names of two family members who agreed to co-sign his bond. Murray had also argued the co-signers would face harassment.

Murray could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

But Seybert sided with the media's push for transparency and the principle that proceedings in the nation's court systems are generally public.

Seybert said the bond documents will be kept sealed until noon Thursday in order to give Santos time to "modify the conditions of his release, should the Suretors seek to withdraw from serving as suretors."

The first-term Republican congressman pleaded not guilty in May to seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Santos, who separately admitted lying about his education and other aspects of his background, allegedly orchestrated a series of schemes while running for Congress, including ripping off political donors, fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits authorized under COVID-19 even though he had a job and lying on his congressional financial disclose forms.

The Republican represents New York's 3rd Congressional District which includes parts of Nassau and Queens.