Sentencing of Nancy Marks, former Rep. George Santos' campaign treasurer, delayed until the spring, court papers show

The sentencing of former Long Island Congressman George Santos’ former campaign treasurer, who has pleaded guilty to conspiring with the ex-lawmaker to file fraudulent campaign finance reports, has been pushed back to the spring, court records show.

Nancy Marks, the former Santos campaign treasurer who lives in Shirley, was slated to be sentenced on Feb. 18. That proceeding has now been moved to May 8 “due to a conflict in the court’s calendar,” according to a new court filing.

Marks pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to defraud the United States, prosecutors have said.

Marks conspired with Santos, according to prosecutors, to falsely inflate his campaign donations in order to meet a $250,000 threshold for his campaign to receive federal matching funds. Marks resigned as Santos’ campaign treasurer in January 2023.

According to prosecutors, Marks filed reports with both the Federal Election Commission and the Republican National Committee that included the names of false donors, including at least 10 of their family members.

A spokesman for prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, where Marks is being prosecuted, declined to comment Wednesday. Marks’ attorney, Ray Perini, said in a text message: “The judge had a conflict. Not a problem.”

Santos pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and identity theft charges, admitting that he filed fraudulent reports with the Federal Election Commission, embezzled funds from his campaign donors, fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits from New York State and lied on his congressional disclosure forms.

Santos is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25. He received a three-month delay of his sentencing after his lawyers argued that he needed more time to make money on his podcast to pay about $500,000 in court fines.

Marks had a long career in Republican campaigns on Long Island way before Santos hit the political scene. She’s worked on more than 150 campaigns, including the 2022 failed gubernatorial campaign of Lee Zeldin, the former Long Island congressman who has been nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed Wednesday by the Senate to lead the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Marks is facing a guideline sentence of between 3 ½ to 4 years in federal prison.