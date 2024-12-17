Gilgo Beach killings: Suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, charged with 7th murder in death of Valerie Mack, court papers show

Rex A. Heuermann, the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer previously charged in the deaths of six women, has been charged with murder in the 2000 slaying of Valerie Mack, court papers show.

Heuermann, 61, of Massapequa Park, is being arraigned on a superseding indictment adding a new charge of second-degree murder before Suffolk Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei in Riverhead Tuesday.

Mack, a New Jersey woman who for two decades was known as Jane Doe No. 6 after her torso was discovered in a wooded lot off Mill Road west of Halsey Manor Road in Manorville in November 2000, was identified by police through DNA four years ago.

Female hair found on Mack's remains were linked to Heuermann's wife and daughter through DNA testing by two outside laboratories, according to court documents unveiled Tuesday.

Hair on six of the seven victims are now linked to Heuermann or family members.

Prosecutors said Mack's breasts were mutilated and her remains tied with rope, according to a bail letter unsealed Tuesday.

"Your honor, I am not guilty of any of these charges," Heuermann said when asked to enter a plea, leading to a loud sigh from the packed courtroom, as the suspect uttered his first words to the court since his initial arraignment on July 14, 2023.

Investigators uncovered pornographic images from Heuermann's devices that show he frequently viewed content depicting imagery similar to the injuries on Mack around the time she was killed, the court document shows.

An alleged planning document found on one of Heuermann's seized devices lists "foam drain cleaner" among supplies prosecutors believe he sought to help cover up his alleged killings. Investigators have since learned he hired a Lynbrook plumbing company to check his mainline drain, paying $265.83 in November 2000, according to the bail letter.

Investigators also say they recovered a collection of physical copies of magazine and newspaper articles about the killing, including copies of Newsday, the New York Post, People and New York magazine he kept near his work desk and in his bedroom. The publications were all store bought, prosecutors said in the bail letter.

Prosecutors said a female head hair found near Mack's left wrist was used to build the mitochondrial DNA profile that excludes 99.65% of the North American population but not Heuermann's daughter, Victoria, who was between 3 and 4 years old at the time Mack was killed, and his wife Asa Ellerup, court records show.

Prosecutors said the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's office estimated Mack was killed between two and eight weeks before her remains were identified on Nov. 20, 2020.

Prosecutors believe the injuries to Mack's breast, which they described as "two continuous ragged defects," were made after her death, the bail letter says.

Heuermann removed a tattoo of Mack's son's name from her left ankle, prosecutors think according to court papers. Multiple people interviewed told detectives Mack had the tattoo but no tattoo was found on her ankle when your remains were found, court papers say.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney named Heuermann as a suspect in Mack’s killing in June, when prosecutors unveiled a document they discovered on a device investigators said they seized from Heuermann’s home that referenced Mill Road as a potential "dump site." Heuermann also visited multiple gun clubs in the area near where Mack’s remains were discovered, investigators said.

Gilgo Beach victim Valerie Mack went missing in 2000. Credit: SCPD

Mack was 24 when she was last seen by family in October 2000. The mother of a young boy, Mack’s parents previously told Newsday they believed she left for New York from her sister’s home in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Mack, like each of the six other alleged victims of Heuermann, had been a sex worker, investigators have said. Suffolk police previously said she was arrested three times in Philadelphia for prostitution, drugs and loitering.

Like Jessica Taylor, whose killing Heuermann was charged with in June, some of Mack’s mutilated body was discovered in Manorville within days of her death before additional remains were found off Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in 2011. Each set of Taylor and Mack’s remains were found within a mile and a half of each other and investigators long believed the deaths were related.

Ed Mack, the father of Valerie Mack, said in June that he believed prosecutors would likely charge Heuermann in her death before the end of the year. He said at the time that he was pleased with how the case had progressed.

"It looks like they are really mining the evidence," Mack said in June.

The latest indictment is the fourth charging Heuermann in the killings of the women, six of whom are among eight sets of human remains found between December 2010 and April 2011 along the same 2.6-mile stretch of the north side of Ocean Parkway. No charges have been filed related to the other two sets of unidentified skeletal remains: one belonging to an Asian male found in women’s clothing and the other a toddler who investigators believe is the daughter of a woman whose remains were discovered in Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997.

Prosecutors have also called Heuermann a suspect in the death of Karen Vergata, whose remains were found farther west along Ocean Parkway in 2011 and on Fire Island in 1996.

Heuermann, who owned an architectural firm in Manhattan, was first arrested outside his office on July 13, 2023. He was arraigned the following morning one charges of first and second-degree murder in the killings of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello, who were each killed within a year of each other between 2009 and 2010.

Heuermann was then arraigned on a superseding indictment in January charging him with second-degree murder in the death of Maureen-Brainard Barnes, who was killed in 2007. Waterman, Barthelemy, Costello and Brainard-Barnes, referred to by investigators as the Gilgo Four, were the first sets of remains discovered near Gilgo Beach in 2010.

A second superseding indictment in June charged Heuermann with second-degree murder in the killing of Taylor in 2003 and Sandra Costilla, whose body was discovered in the Southampton hamlet of North Sea in 1993.

Prosecutors have said DNA linked Heuermann to each of the previously charged killings. Witness statements and cellphone data also ties Heuermann to some of his alleged victims, several of whom had ties to the New York City area, where he worked. Prosecutors have also said financial records and witness statements show each of the women were killed at times Heuermann, a married father of two, was alone in his Massapequa Park home.

Tierney has alleged that Heuermann took notes from books about serial killings and that evidence found in his home showed he had an interest in torture.

Heuermann, who has been held in isolation at the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead since his arrest, has denied the charges against him and his defense team has said it intends to challenge the DNA methods used by investigators.

Tierney has conceded a hearing on the scientific standards used in the case is necessary because the nuclear DNA methods used by an outside laboratory to recover data from degraded hair samples have not been presented in a New York court.